The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Mass murder at Pakistan mosque is latest terror threat - analysis

Pakistan has long been a target of terror attacks, often focused on massacring members of minority groups, such as Shi'ites.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 17:54
People and rescue workers gather to look for survivors under a collapsed roof, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan January 30, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ)
People and rescue workers gather to look for survivors under a collapsed roof, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan January 30, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ)

An attack on a mosque in Peshawar that killed at least 32 people on Monday illustrates that the murderous terror threat to Pakistan and the region has far from disappeared.

Pakistan has long been a target of terrorist attacks, often focused on massacring members of minority groups, such as Shi’ites. This attack targeted police during prayers at a mosque. It is clear that the group behind it is not only powerful but able to penetrate right into the middle of where security forces are present.

The attack coincided with a visit by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardarito to Moscow on Monday. Zardari is set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who recently came back from South Africa.

In the 1980s, Pakistan and Russia were on opposite sides of the Afghan war. Today, however, they may have some things in common regarding Pakistan, along with other regional issues.

Russia also has close ties with India. Pakistan has appeared to waffle when it comes to backing extremists like the Taliban, but also the very terrorists who have grown up in the extremist milieu the government has fostered since the 1980s.

A man walks amid the damages at the prayer hall after a bomb blast inside a mosque during Friday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ) A man walks amid the damages at the prayer hall after a bomb blast inside a mosque during Friday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ)

Pakistan is politically torn

Pakistan is also torn politically, with opposition figure former prime minister Imran Khan – a far-right political leader who in the past appeared to appease the Taliban – still trying to return to power.

It is not clear if the Pakistani Taliban, which are a local, more vicious version of the Taliban that also run Afghanistan, are behind the attack. The large number of civilians killed may mean that they will not take responsibility because the attack took place during prayers in a mosque, a huge violation of the site’s sanctity.

However, they and other extremist groups have attacked mosques routinely in the past, targeting the Shi’ite minority. In March of last year, ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack on a Peshawar Shi’ite mosque that killed dozens.

Targeting masses of police at prayer is a new escalation. Four weeks ago, Al Jazeera reported that the Pakistan Taliban threatened top Pakistani leadership. Qatar had backed the Taliban’s return to Afghanistan. Al Jazeera is based in Qatar, so it is unclear what Qatar’s agenda is. Pakistan also may be facing other hurdles, like support from Saudi Arabia.

It appears that Afghanistan is being used to launch attacks on Pakistan. A recent report at TheDiplomat.com claimed the United States and Pakistan were working together against the terror threat.

Khan condemned the attack, as has Turkey and other politicians and states. Pakistan will have to see if it can come to grips with this terror threat.

The country suffered these kinds of attacks for two decades now. Some believed that the return of the Taliban would stabilize Afghanistan and enable the extremists to be rounded up. It is clear now that this is not the case. The Taliban in Afghanistan are suppressing minorities and women.

Another recent report claims that weapons left behind in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal are being trafficked to extremists in Kashmir.

NBC reported this week that “authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir tell NBC News that militants trying to annex the region for Pakistan are carrying M4s, M16s and other US-made arms and ammunition that have rarely been seen in the 30-year conflict. A major reason, they say, is a regional flood of US-funded weapons that fell into the hands of the Taliban when US-led NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.”

This is a dangerous development and shows how weapon trafficking threatens peace in the region. It has also been responsible for attacks on Israel and the growth of extremism in Jenin and throughout the West Bank.

There, the presence of M16s and M4s has also been an issue. Those rifles likely do not come from Afghanistan, but probably somewhere closer to the West Bank. This shows how the murderous terrorism that threatens Pakistan is also linked to threats in Kashmir and Israel.



Tags Russia Politics pakistan taliban afghanistan
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
2

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
3

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by