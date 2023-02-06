US authorizing aid to Turkey following deadly earthquake

US President Joe Biden on Monday said his administration has been working closely with Turkey, authorizing an immediate Washington response to the devastating earthquake there.

The earthquake killed more than 2,200 people and injured thousands more in Turkey and northwest Syria, flattening apartment blocks and heaping more destruction on Syrian cities already devastated by years of war.

"Our teams are deploying quickly to begin to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and address the needs of those injured and displaced by the earthquake," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Blinken: United States is already responding with assistance

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier on Monday that the United States is already responding with assistance.

People search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. (credit: Sertac Kayar/Reuters)

"Our initial assistance response to Türkiye is already underway, and US-supported humanitarian organizations in Syria are responding to the earthquakes’ effects across the country.

"We are determined to do all that we can to help those affected by these earthquakes in the days, weeks, and months ahead," Blinken said in a statement.