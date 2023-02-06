The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

US authorizing aid to Turkey following deadly earthquake

The earthquake killed more than 2,200 people and injured thousands more in Turkey and northwest Syria.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 18:16
Members of the Disaster Response Special Unit, who will fly to Turkey to help in the aftermath of an earthquake, board a Hellenic Air Force C-130, before departing from the military airport of Elefsina, Greece, February 6, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/LOUIZA VRADI)
Members of the Disaster Response Special Unit, who will fly to Turkey to help in the aftermath of an earthquake, board a Hellenic Air Force C-130, before departing from the military airport of Elefsina, Greece, February 6, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/LOUIZA VRADI)

US President Joe Biden on Monday said his administration has been working closely with Turkey, authorizing an immediate Washington response to the devastating earthquake there.

The earthquake killed more than 2,200 people and injured thousands more in Turkey and northwest Syria, flattening apartment blocks and heaping more destruction on Syrian cities already devastated by years of war.

"Our teams are deploying quickly to begin to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and address the needs of those injured and displaced by the earthquake," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Blinken: United States is already responding with assistance

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier on Monday that the United States is already responding with assistance.

People search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. (credit: Sertac Kayar/Reuters) People search for survivors under the rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. (credit: Sertac Kayar/Reuters)

"Our initial assistance response to Türkiye is already underway, and US-supported humanitarian organizations in Syria are responding to the earthquakes’ effects across the country. 

"We are determined to do all that we can to help those affected by these earthquakes in the days, weeks, and months ahead," Blinken said in a statement.



Tags Syria Turkey United States Joe Biden humanitarian aid
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
2

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
3

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
4

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
5

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by