Costa Rica says China apologizes for balloon 'incident' over its airspace

The Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman claimed the balloon was used for civilian purposes.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 02:27
A jet flies by a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floats off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US February 4, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/RANDALL HILL)
A jet flies by a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floats off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US February 4, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RANDALL HILL)

China apologized to Costa Rica for a balloon that flew over its territory, the Central American country's government said on Monday, after a separate suspected Chinese spy balloon traveling over the United States sparked a major political and diplomatic spat.

The balloon

A US military jet shot down that balloon just off its Atlantic coast on Saturday, after days of frenzied speculation over its mission, and on Monday President Joe Biden asserted that US-Sino relations were not weakened by the episode.

According to a brief statement from Costa Rica's foreign ministry, the Chinese government recognized that one of its balloons flew over Costa Rica, and China's embassy in San Jose "apologized for the incident," while insisting the balloon was focused on scientific research, mainly weather studies.

Costa Rican officials were told by Chinese officials the balloon flight path deviated from its original plan and it had a limited ability to correct the error, according to the statement.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman told reporters at a news conference in Beijing on Monday that the balloon spotted in Latin America was used for civilian purposes.

Spectators watch after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast in Holden Beach, North Carolina, US February 4, 2023. (credit: Allison Joyce/Reuters) Spectators watch after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast in Holden Beach, North Carolina, US February 4, 2023. (credit: Allison Joyce/Reuters)

On Sunday, the head of Costa Rica's civil aviation agency said local officials had received reports of a balloon flying over the country last Thursday, after Colombia's military issued a statement on Saturday saying it had sighted an object similar to a balloon over its territory a day earlier.

Planes were notified at the time, but no further action was taken, according to the civil aviation director.



Tags United States China usa US-China relations
