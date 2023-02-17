The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

State Department: UN draft resolution on settlements ‘unhelpful’

The Biden administration doesn't “view the UN as the most practical or useful forum for discussing this issue,” said Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2023 04:04

Updated: FEBRUARY 17, 2023 04:09
View of the United Nations General Assembly Hall in New York City, US, January 16, 2023. (photo credit: ARIE LEB ABRAMS/FLASH90)
View of the United Nations General Assembly Hall in New York City, US, January 16, 2023.
(photo credit: ARIE LEB ABRAMS/FLASH90)

WASHINGTON - State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday that a United Nations draft resolution that would call on Israel to immediately and completely cease settlement activities is “unhelpful,” adding that the administration doesn't “view the UN as the most practical or useful forum for discussing this issue.”

During the State Department’s daily briefing, Patel said that the US remains “focused on supporting the conditions necessary to advance the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution between the Israelis and Palestinians.”

The administration's belief, he said, was that this is “the only path to a sustainable end to the conflict, and we continue to engage with all parties on this.”

“The introduction of this resolution is unhelpful in supporting the conditions necessary to advance negotiations for a two-state solution,” said Patel. “We are aware of the introduction, and we’re coordinating closely with our partners in New York on next steps.”

State Dept. stops short of confirming US is prepared to veto resolution

Asked if it meant that the US is ready to veto the resolution, Patel replied that he didn’t want to get ahead of the process. “We are coordinating closely with our partners in New York and are assessing our next steps,” he said. “But when I say that it is unhelpful, we have been clear as it relates to both the Israelis and the Palestinians.”

The State Department Building is pictured in Washington, US, January 26, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS/FILE PHOTO)The State Department Building is pictured in Washington, US, January 26, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS/FILE PHOTO)

“Our viewpoint has always been that both sides should avoid taking steps that puts us further away from a two-state solution and further incites tensions, which these are the kinds of actions that do that.”

Vedant Patel, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson

“Our view is that the introduction of this resolution was unhelpful in supporting the conditions necessary to advance negotiations of a two‑state solution, just like we believe that the news out of Israel on Sunday was unhelpful and something that would further incite tensions as well,” he continued. “And our viewpoint has always been that both sides should avoid taking steps that [sic] puts us further away from a two-state solution and further incites tensions, which these are the kinds of actions that do that.”

Patel also said that the administration doesn't “view the UN as the most practical or useful forum for discussing this issue, and that this is something that the two sides need to discuss and engage and negotiate and work on among themselves and that steps like settlement activity, steps like the introduction of such a resolution are unhelpful and put us further away from a negotiated two-state solution, which has been our consistent viewpoint in where we would like this to end.”



Tags United Nations United States Israeli Palestinian Conflict Two State Solution state department
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
5

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by