After the reports of mysterious deaths of Russian officials, reports in the country said that Marina Yankina, head of the finance department of the Russian army's western command, "fell" from the window on the 16th floor of a building in Saint Petersburg.

This seemingly happened against the backdrop of the command's lack of success in Ukraine and heavy losses suffered.

Independent media outlet Meduza reported the death of Yankina and said that her body was found last Wednesday. Before she joined the western command in the Russian army, she worked for the Kremlin's federal tax authority. Her death follows those of a number of Russian officials who dies mysteriously since Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine last February.

Yankina joins a series of suspicious deaths

Earlier this week, the Russian media outlet Tass reported that General Vladimir Makarov, former Russian interior minister and deputy leader of the main administration fighting against extremism, was found dead with a gunshot wound in his head in Moscow. According to Makarov's relatives, after he was fired from his job by Putin, he fell into a deep depression.

The death of Makarov, which was treated as a suicide, is another affair that joins the enigmatic pattern of supposedly self-inflicted deaths that are related to Putin and his regime.

In December, Pavel Antov, a Russian politician and entrepreneur, was found dead outside a hotel in India after he supposedly fell from a window. Before his premature death, he spoke out against the Russian attacks on Kyiv and called them terrorists.

Another Russian official found dead in mysterious circumstances was Ivan Pachurin who died in September after falling off the deck while sailing near Ruski island. Ravil Maganov also died in September at the age of 67 after he seemingly fell out the window of a hospital in Moscow.