The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Kidnapped German-Iranian journalist Jamshid Sharmahd to be executed

Jamshid Sharmahd was kidnapped by Iranian agents in Abu Dhabi in 2020. Now, facing ‘corruption on earth’ charges, he faces imminent death.

By SAM HALPERN
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2023 15:33
The first hearing of the case of Jamshid Sharmahd (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The first hearing of the case of Jamshid Sharmahd
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Iranian-German journalist Jamshid Sharmahd, 67, has been convicted of “corruption of earth” and sentenced to death by an Iranian court, BBC Persian reported on Tuesday. Iran maintains that the conviction is related to terrorist activity on behalf of Sharmahd, according to the Iranian Mizan news agency.

Mizan is an Iranian news agency that has a large focus on legal and judiciary matters in the country. As with other issues, on the issue of Sharmahd, Mizan adopts the position of the Iranian regime and reports that the Iranian-German journalist is connected with terrorist activity that has resulted in the deaths of innocent Iranians.

Who is Jamshid Sharmahd?

“Sharmahd [is the] leader of the Tondor terrorist group,” the news agency labels him in a video. Furthermore, Iran connects him and Tondor with the 2008 Shiraz bombing, where 14 people were killed.

Tondor, which is Persian for “thunder,” is a US-based group that the BBC reports is trying to replace the current Islamist regime in Iran with the monarchy that was dismantled during the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Yesterday, Amnesty International, the non-governmental human rights organization that has been criticized for having a toxic work environment, support for terrorists, and extreme bias against Israel, yesterday called for an “immediate reversal of the sentence and the release of Jamshid Sharmahd.” The human rights organization cited Iran’s arbitrary detainment, coerced confession and complete disregard for Sharmahd’s human rights.

Jamshid Sharmahd and his daughter, Gazelle. (credit: Courtesy)Jamshid Sharmahd and his daughter, Gazelle. (credit: Courtesy)

Sharmahd has been held by Iran since July 2020 when, as the Jerusalem Post reported last year, he was kidnapped from a hotel in Dubai by Iranian agents.

The death sentence handed down did not come as a surprise. Last year, Sharmahd’s daughter Gazelle told The Jerusalem Post that the family was advised that a “death sentence [was] certain.”

What are “corruption on earth” charges?

Islamic jurisprudence dictates penalties for spreading “corruption on earth.” The legitimate Islamic prohibition has, however, been used by Islamist figures and entities to advance their political or ideological agendas. This occurs even in the mainstream. 

For instance, in a 2020 video, popular Islamist YouTuber, Ali Dawah, a content creator who currently has 960 thousand subscribers on the platform, justified a state-sanctioned death penalty for ex-Muslim apostates.

 Under an emir, “people... who leave their religion and cause corruption in the land by spreading it, the capital punishment in Islamic law will be applied to you... and we're proud of that.”

In Iran, the charge of “corruption on earth” has been applied to justify the execution of protesters. For instance, Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini were two such protesters who were executed in December of 2022 following convictions of “corruption on earth.”

Karami and Hosseini were both arrested for their involvement with the Mahsa Amini protests.



Tags Human rights Iran Terrorism Islamism Death penalty iran protests
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by