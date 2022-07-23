The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Global campaign heats up to save California man on death row in Iran

Activists have appealed to the US and Geman governments to free Jamshid Sharmahd, who was sentenced to death in Iran for his alleged role in a terror attack.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: JULY 23, 2022 23:24

Updated: JULY 23, 2022 23:44
Jamshid Sharmahd (photo credit: BENJAMIN WEINTHAL)
Jamshid Sharmahd
(photo credit: BENJAMIN WEINTHAL)

The Iranian government is slated to execute California resident and German citizen Jamshid Sharmahd for his work as a radio journalist and his dissident activities, according to the 67-year-old's family.

Speaking from California last week, Sharmahd's daughter Gazelle told The Jerusalem Post that a Tehran regime lawyer told the family a "death sentence is certain." Gazelle said that the sixth hearing of her father's "sham trial" will be announced.

The German branch of Amnesty International wrote on Wednesday that "A Tehran Revolutionary Court could sentence Jamshid Sharmahd to death this week. The highly unfair trial of the political dissident is slated to end with a final day of the show trial. Please stand up for him."

Amnesty added that "Since September 2021, Jamshid Sharmahd's whereabouts have been kept secret and the authorities have banned his family members from any contact with him. He is at great risk of torture and other ill-treatment."

Iran's regime kidnapped Sharmahd in July 2020 while he was staying at a hotel in Dubai. Sharmahd has lived in California since 2003.

Jamshid Sharmahd with his family (credit: BENJAMIN WEINTHAL)Jamshid Sharmahd with his family (credit: BENJAMIN WEINTHAL)

Charges

"Jamshid Sharmahd is an American resident being held hostage by the dictatorship in Iran. Now, he faces a sham trial and possible execution. The Biden administration must act to save him and other Americans held by this criminal regime."

National Union For Democracy in Iran

The Islamic Republic's non-transparent justice system claims Sharmahd played a role in a 2008 terrorist attack in Shiraz, Iran, that left 14 dead and more than 200 injured.

However, the Iranian regime-controlled media outlet Fars News said in 2008 "The explosion of a bomb or an explosion carried out by opposition elements, be they internal or foreign, is ruled out," the national security council said, adding that "The blast was caused by some munitions used in an exhibition for the (Iran-Iraq war) martyrs in the mosque."

Gazelle stressed that the trial's real purpose is to seek a "scapegoat" for the explosion in 2008 and to "persecute dissidents and activists."

The National Union For Democracy in Iran (NUFDI), an organization made up of Iranian-Americans seeking justice in Iran, wrote, "Jamshid Sharmahd is an American resident being held hostage by the dictatorship in Iran. Now, he faces a sham trial and possible execution. The Biden administration must act to save him and other Americans held by this criminal regime."

The Post sent a press query to the US State Department. Gazelle told the Post that "I don't see true actions from Germany. If Germany wants to rescue my dad, they can. They have the resources".

When asked if the German government would sever diplomatic and business relations with Iran's regime to secure Sharmahd's freedom, the German government did not answer the question. A spokesman for the German foreign ministry told the Post:  "The death penalty is a cruel, inhuman and degrading form of punishment which the federal government, under all circumstances and unreservedly, opposes. We keep telling Iran this clearly in connection with Mr. Sharmahd." 

Gazelle believes it is the first time that the German government explicitly stated the name Sharmahd in a comment. The German government has, according to observers, issued boilerplate diplomatic language that "we [German foreign ministry] will continue to strive for consular access to the person concerned."

The California -based Iranian-American human rights activist Lawdan Bazargan said Germany " should have broken its ties to the Islamic Republic of Iran years ago" and needs to end bi-lateral relations with Tehran to help secure the release of Sharmahd.

Kazem Moussavi, a well-known German-Iranian dissident, told the Post: "I call on Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to unequivocally demand that the ayatollahs release Jamshid Sharmahd immediately and to stress that Germany will sever relations with the regime and severely sanction it if there is an execution." 

Gazelle said she agrees "100%" with Barzargan and Moussavi. Germany needs "to cut diplomatic and economic ties" with Iran's regime, she said, with a view toward securing her father's freedom.

A petition on the website Change.org to save Sharmahd's life has amassed 75,329 signatures as of Saturday.

Gazelle said that her father has spent "720 days in isolation. He is a Parkinson's patient, and he is in severe pain. All of his teeth, with the exception of two, have fallen out. They are emotionally and psychologically torturing Jimmy [Jamshid]. And Germany's government just says we condemn the death penalty in general. They have to do something."

Gazellle said that in the last year her father was only allowed to talk to her mother two times.  She said the the Iranian regime tried to "make us [Gazelle and her brother] use false evidence against him."

The regime wanted us to "put remote spy control software on my father's software." She said she and her brother continued to "stall"  so they could communicate with their father on the telephone.

Iran's regime realized that we were not going to insert spy software  and "barred us from talking to Jimmy."

Gazelle has not talked to her father for year and half.



Tags Iran iranian political prisoners Death penalty death row
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by