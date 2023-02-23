The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian warships bypass the United Kingdom

A group of Russian warships has bypassed the United Kingdom on their journey back to Russia. Many are concerned that this was a threat.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2023 09:35
A warship of the Russian Black Sea fleet leaves a port during naval drills in Sevastopol, Crimea, in this still image taken from video released February 12, 2022. (photo credit: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)
A warship of the Russian Black Sea fleet leaves a port during naval drills in Sevastopol, Crimea, in this still image taken from video released February 12, 2022.
(photo credit: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

Russian warships, accompanied by the Mariscal Ustinov cruise ship, bypassed the United Kingdom earlier this month.

The group of Russian warships, which were allegedly on their way back to Russia, passed through British waters at a time of heightened British-Russian tensions. British threats against Russia, for its invasion of Ukraine, have increased. The ships' route is thought to be provocative and, some believe, a message to NATO. 

Britain has committed to sending 14 of their Challenger 2 main battle tanks, 30 self-propelled AS90 guns and military training to Ukraine. Britain has also increased sanctions against Russia.

Russia sanctioned British Foreign Minister James Cleverly last month. In response to the sanctions, Cleverly wrote "If this is the price for supporting Ukrainian freedom, then I’m happy to be sanctioned."

American destroyer ships follow Russian ships for hours

American destroyer ships followed the Russian warships for several hours. 

A Russian warship fires [File] (credit: REUTERS)A Russian warship fires [File] (credit: REUTERS)

Some military experts have theorized that the ship is withdrawing resources from the Mediterranean to redirect for their invasion of Ukraine. 



Tags United Kingdom Russia Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
4

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
5

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by