Russian warships bypass the United Kingdom

Russian warships, accompanied by the Mariscal Ustinov cruise ship, bypassed the United Kingdom earlier this month.

The group of Russian warships, which were allegedly on their way back to Russia, passed through British waters at a time of heightened British-Russian tensions. British threats against Russia, for its invasion of Ukraine, have increased. The ships' route is thought to be provocative and, some believe, a message to NATO.

Britain has committed to sending 14 of their Challenger 2 main battle tanks, 30 self-propelled AS90 guns and military training to Ukraine. Britain has also increased sanctions against Russia.

Russia sanctioned British Foreign Minister James Cleverly last month. In response to the sanctions, Cleverly wrote "If this is the price for supporting Ukrainian freedom, then I’m happy to be sanctioned."

American destroyer ships follow Russian ships for hours

American destroyer ships followed the Russian warships for several hours.

A Russian warship fires [File] (credit: REUTERS)

Some military experts have theorized that the ship is withdrawing resources from the Mediterranean to redirect for their invasion of Ukraine.