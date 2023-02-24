The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia launches spacecraft to rescue cosmonauts, astronaut stranded on ISS

An external coolant leak was detected on the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-22, rendering it inoperable for a standard return mission.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2023 17:52
Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev conducts a spacewalk with Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin (not pictured) outside the International Space Station (ISS), November 17, 2022. (photo credit: RUSSIAN SPACE AGENCY ROSCOSMOS/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev conducts a spacewalk with Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin (not pictured) outside the International Space Station (ISS), November 17, 2022.
(photo credit: RUSSIAN SPACE AGENCY ROSCOSMOS/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Russia plans to send an uncrewed spacecraft to the International Space Station in order to bring two Russian cosmonauts and a US astronaut back to Earth after they were stranded there, NPR reported on Friday.

According to the report, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio arrived at the ISS in September in the Soyuz MS-22.

However, on December 14, an external coolant leak was detected on the Russian spacecraft, rendering it inoperable for a standard return mission and effectively stranding Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio.

Cause of the leak

The leak was likely caused by a small meteoroid colliding with the MS-22's radiator, Sergei Krikalev, director of crewed space flight programs at Roscosmos, said, according to The Guardian.

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft for the International Space Station (ISS) crew is lifted to the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch in Kazakhstan, September 18, 2022. (credit: DMITRY LOVETSKY/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft for the International Space Station (ISS) crew is lifted to the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch in Kazakhstan, September 18, 2022. (credit: DMITRY LOVETSKY/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

The Guardian noted that micrometeoroids - traveling at speeds of about 17,000 mph (27,400km/h) - along with space junk from anti-satellite missile tests, are a threat to human spaceflight. 

Russian and US officials planned to launch an uncrewed Soyuz MS-23 to the space station on Sunday. However, a coolant leak was discovered in a different vessel on the station, the Russian cargo ship Progress 82, the NPR report added.

Rescue craft expected to reach ISS on Sunday

Due to the leak on the Progress 82, the launch of the MS-23 was postponed until Friday. The spacecraft is expected to reach the ISS on Sunday, where it will deliver a payload consisting of 948 pounds of cargo.

Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio will return to Earth on the MS-23 in September.

The damaged MS-22 will be returned to Earth so engineers can study it.



Tags United States Russia international space station space Spacecraft
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
4

Zelensky: If China allies itself with Russia, there will be world war III

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022.
5

Perspective on cholesterol numbers: Better predictors of heart disease - opinion

CONCENTRATE ON maintaining good lifestyle habits, including exercise, says the writer.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by