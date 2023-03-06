The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russian ship carrying military supplies seen crossing Black Sea - report

The ship made its voyage despite the Bosporus Strait closure to warships and US sanctions on the ship and its company owner.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 11:36

Updated: MARCH 6, 2023 11:38
Russian Ro-Ro cargo ship Sparta II sails in the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey August 14, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK)
Russian Ro-Ro cargo ship Sparta II sails in the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey August 14, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK)

A ship from Russia that was reportedly carrying military supplies and equipment was seen crossing the Black Sea in recent days, according to a Sunday report from Naval News.

The report describes the Russian ship, Sparta IV, "slipping quietly" into the sea with supplies before heading towards the Port of Novorossiysk, likely providing ammunition for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The ship is only one of four owned by the Russian shipping company SC South LLC, which is involved in transporting military supplies. The US government sanctioned the company and its ship "under the Specially Designated Nationals list (SDN) following the invasion of Ukraine," the report said.

Crossing through the Bosporus Strait

Defense analysts had tracked the ship's voyage and stated it was crossing through the Bosporus Strait, which is considered to be Turkish sovereign waters. 

The Bosporus Strait is also closed to warships because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the report added. Therefore, Russia moved the military equipment to merchant vessels.

A photo of the ship was taken and published by defense expert Yörük Işık.

Ukrainian media also reported on Sunday that the ship could be transporting ammunition from Syria, as the ship was previously in Tartus to deliver humanitarian aid following the earthquake in Syria and Turkey that killed around 50,000 people.



