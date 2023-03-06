Russia mulls passports for families of mobilized soldiers - report

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has given support to possibly giving special passports to the families of Russian soldiers mobilized for the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to Russian state media outlets.

Putin confirmed this in a video call with Kurgan Oblast Governor Vadim Shumkov, where this initiative is currently being implemented.

"This idea of a passport for each mobilized soldier's family is very good, and I think it will be necessary to replicate it throughout the country." Vladimir Putin

"I want to thank you for the initiative supporting the special military operation [a term Russia uses to refer to the war in Ukraine] and the families of our troops," Putin said, according to Russian state media outlet TASS.

Russia's troop mobilization for the invasion of Ukraine

Russia has committed considerable numbers of soldiers for the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. However, as they have continued to suffer losses as the war has dragged on, the Kremlin has instituted mobilization orders.

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: ''Glory to heroes of Russia!'' (credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV)

Back in January, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry predicted that there would be as many as 500,000 more Russians mobilized for a spring offensive.

This would follow the 300,000 Russians mobilized by Russia in late September 2022.