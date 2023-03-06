The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russia mulls passports for families of mobilized soldiers - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin shared his support for the move, which is being implemented in Russia's Kurgan Oblast.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 17:36
Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/PAVEL MIKHEYEV)
Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/PAVEL MIKHEYEV)

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has given support to possibly giving special passports to the families of Russian soldiers mobilized for the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to Russian state media outlets.

Putin confirmed this in a video call with Kurgan Oblast Governor Vadim Shumkov, where this initiative is currently being implemented.

"This idea of a passport for each mobilized soldier's family is very good, and I think it will be necessary to replicate it throughout the country."

Vladimir Putin

"I want to thank you for the initiative supporting the special military operation [a term Russia uses to refer to the war in Ukraine] and the families of our troops," Putin said, according to Russian state media outlet TASS.

"This idea of a passport for each mobilized soldier's family is very good, and I think it will be necessary to replicate it throughout the country."

Russia's troop mobilization for the invasion of Ukraine

Russia has committed considerable numbers of soldiers for the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. However, as they have continued to suffer losses as the war has dragged on, the Kremlin has instituted mobilization orders.

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: ''Glory to heroes of Russia!'' (credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV) People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: ''Glory to heroes of Russia!'' (credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV)

Back in January, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry predicted that there would be as many as 500,000 more Russians mobilized for a spring offensive.

This would follow the 300,000 Russians mobilized by Russia in late September 2022.



Tags Russia ukraine Vladimir Putin passport Ukraine-Russia War
