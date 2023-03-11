The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Italian-Jewish leader denies attacking Netanyahu, calls for discourse

Di Segni said she wanted to be a voice for people lost in the chaos of mutual accusations, instead calling for calm and mutual discourse in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 11, 2023 11:53
Italians and members of the Israeli community attend a protest against Israeli government's proposed judicial reform during the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Rome, Italy March 10, 2023. (photo credit: REMO CASSILI/REUTERS)
Italians and members of the Israeli community attend a protest against Israeli government's proposed judicial reform during the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Rome, Italy March 10, 2023.
(photo credit: REMO CASSILI/REUTERS)

Noemi di Segni, president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, denied specifically attacking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in her speech on Thursday, in an Interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

"I did not address harsh criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. I would like not to be included in the oppositional dialectic for or against the government, but to remain a voice inviting everyone to be responsible, above all those who govern. I wanted to give a voice to those who feel lost in the chaos of mutual accusations," di Segni said.

She further decried the violent and confrontational rhetoric in Israel surrounding the government's planned judicial reforms, which according to her makes it more difficult for Italian Jews to defend Israel.

Calm and reasonable discourse

Instead, calm, reasonable political discourse and a focus on the actual issues are needed to have fruitful debates, di Segni added.

Asked if she felt there was a risk she would appear to be anti-Israel, she answered: "Exactly the opposite. It is a position of those who feel Israeli, Jewish and part of Israel's destiny," while stressing that respect for life and human beings had to come first.

President of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities Noemi Di Segni (credit: GIOVANNI MONTENERO)President of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities Noemi Di Segni (credit: GIOVANNI MONTENERO)

She also warned that current events could risk Israel's international isolation, delegitimization and demonization, which would ultimately give more space to terrorism.

Di Segni's speech to Netanyahu during PM's visit to Italy

On Thursday, di Segni had given a speech while Netanyahu was sitting in front of her in the crowd of a synagogue in Rome during his state visit to Italy.

"It is understood that the elected majority proposes and promotes [bills], but government responsibility means awareness of the centrality of these changes, even in the long term. The pride we feel towards Israeli institutions must continue, it must not become a thing of the past," di Segni said according to Ynet News.

"As a Jew, one cannot be proud of the behavior of those who incite violence against a neighbor - secular, left-wing, Israeli Arab or Palestinian - of those who take justice in their own hands. It is impossible to be a proud Israeli, nor a proud Jew, if, in the name of this identity, individuals resort to violence or ministerial legitimacy is given to acts of revenge as a response to terrorism, suffering and grief," she added.

Afterward, former president of the Roman Jewish community Riccardo Pacifici stated Di Segni's comments do not represent him.

Noemi di Segni leads the Union of Italian Jewish Communities since 2016 and was born in Jerusalem to an Italian Jewish family.



