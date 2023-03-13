The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Moroccan palace asks Islamist party to stop criticizing ties with Israel

Renewed violence between Israelis and Palestinians poses a challenge to Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 13, 2023 14:03
Workers carry a flag in preparation for "The Negev Summit" to be hosted by Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Foreign Ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt in Sde Boker, Israel, March 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Workers carry a flag in preparation for "The Negev Summit" to be hosted by Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Foreign Ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt in Sde Boker, Israel, March 27, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Morocco's royal palace on Monday asked the largest Islamist party, the PJD, to stop taking aim at the country's ties with Israel after the party rebuked the foreign minister for defending Israel at the expense of Palestinians.

Renewed violence between Israelis and Palestinians poses a challenge to Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel.

Morocco resumed diplomatic ties with Israel in late 2020 after a deal brokered by the Trump administration that also included Washington's recognition of Rabat's sovereignty over Western Sahara, a disputed territory where the Algeria-backed Polisario Front seeks to establish its own state.

"The general secretariat condemns the recent stand by the foreign minister in which he appears to be defending the zionist entity... at a time the Israeli occupation continues its criminal aggression against our Palestinian brothers," the PJD said in a statement last week.

Foreign policy is not subject to blackmail 

BAHRAIN’S FOREIGN Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and then-foreign minister Yair Lapid meet at The Negev Summit, also attended by the US, UAE, Morocco and Egypt, last year. It’s likely the UAE and Bahrain received the OK from Riyadh to sign the Abraham Accords, says the writer. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS) BAHRAIN’S FOREIGN Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and then-foreign minister Yair Lapid meet at The Negev Summit, also attended by the US, UAE, Morocco and Egypt, last year. It’s likely the UAE and Bahrain received the OK from Riyadh to sign the Abraham Accords, says the writer. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

The palace said that foreign policy was a prerogative of the King and it would not be "subject to blackmail."

Since the resumption of ties, Morocco and Israel have signed cooperation agreements, including a defense pact.

Morocco's official position regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been to support of the two-state solution, with east Jerusalem as capital of a Palestinian state.



Tags Palestinians islamists morocco morocco israel
