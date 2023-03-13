Belarus and Iran sign cooperation deal for 2023-2026

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Ebrahim Raisi of Iran signed a cooperation roadmap for the years 2023-2026 following talks in Tehran, the BelTA news agency reported on Monday. This was also reported in Russian state media.

Iran International, a media group based outside of Iran that is generally critical of Tehran’s regime, noted that the Belarus leader was in Iran to discuss bilateral ties on economic issues. He was scheduled to meet with Iran’s Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber and the parliament speaker Mohammad Qalibaf as well as the supreme leader.

Talks focused on industry, agriculture and other issues. It was not clear if defense ties were on the agenda.

Iran has become pleased with itself in recent days after signing a deal with Saudi Arabia in China, a deal that was also aided by Iraq’s support. Iran claims it is also in talks with the US on a prisoner swap, thus leading Iran to think it is now in a new era of diplomacy.

It was also reported recently that Russia was also sending munitions captured in Ukraine to Iran for possible reverse engineering. These would likely be western munitions sent to Ukraine. Belarus is a key ally of Russia.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin attend a welcoming ceremony at an airport in Tehran, Iran, March 12, 2023. (credit: BelTA/Handout via REUTERS )

TASS media in Russia said that the roadmap signed includes “comprehensive cooperation in the fields of politics, the economy, consular services, science and technology, education, culture, art, the media and tourism.”

The report goes on to note that “in addition, the parties signed an action plan dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of plant quarantine and protection, and an agreement on the transfer of convicted prisoners to serve the remainder of their sentences.” The Belarusian president is on official visit to Iran on March 12-13.

It's not clear if this deal will have ramifications for the war in Ukraine. Belarus has backed Russia in general on its war in Ukraine but Belarus has not sent forces. Iran has also backed Russia. With the Iranian deal with Saudi Arabia in the spotlight and Iran-China ties growing, this is part of a larger anti-western alliance that Iran is trying to form with countries like Belarus and Russia.