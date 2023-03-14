The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Two children suspected of killing 12-year-old girl in Germany

In a case that has shocked Germany, police found the body of a girl, named only as Luise, near a cycle path in woodland on Sunday.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 14, 2023 15:53

Updated: MARCH 14, 2023 16:03
German special police wait in front of the entrance at the scene of a hostage situation at a pharmacy in the western German city of Karlsruhe, Germany, March 10, 2023. (photo credit: TILMAN BLASSHOFER / REUTERS)
German special police wait in front of the entrance at the scene of a hostage situation at a pharmacy in the western German city of Karlsruhe, Germany, March 10, 2023.
(photo credit: TILMAN BLASSHOFER / REUTERS)

Two girls are suspected of killing a 12-year-old schoolgirl who was found dead in a woodland area in western Germany at the weekend, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

In a case that has shocked Germany, police found the body of a girl, named only as Luise, near a cycle path in woodland on Sunday. Her parents had raised the alarm the previous day after she had visited a friend.

Results of the police investigation 

Investigations found that Luise had died as a result of knife wounds, prosecutor Mario Mannweiler told reporters, adding that no weapon had yet been found.

"We believe that this crime was committed by two children," said Mannweiler.

German police secures the area at the scene of a hostage situation at a pharmacy in the western German city of Karlsruhe, Germany, March 10, 2023. Police in Karlsruhe cordoned off an area in the central part of the city and urged residents to avoid the area. (credit: TILMAN BLASSHOFER / REUTERS) German police secures the area at the scene of a hostage situation at a pharmacy in the western German city of Karlsruhe, Germany, March 10, 2023. Police in Karlsruhe cordoned off an area in the central part of the city and urged residents to avoid the area. (credit: TILMAN BLASSHOFER / REUTERS)

Because they are 12 and 13 years old, they are not subject to criminal law which in Germany only takes effect for minors from the age of 14. They are in the hands of the youth office.

Details of the case

Luise came from Freudenberg in Siegerland, according to a Tuesday report from German public broadcasting outlet Südwestrundfunk.  Initially, it was assumed that she made her way home from her friend's house in the Hohenhain suburb around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday - an approximately three-kilometer trek. The shortest way back to Freudenberg is through a forested area. But the body was not found in that area- it was found in the opposite direction.



Tags germany crime minors attack on a minor
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by