The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Iranian girls arrested for dancing without hijabs on TikTok

In Iran, it is forbidden for women to dance in public, and they have to wear hijabs in public.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 19, 2023 22:36

Updated: MARCH 19, 2023 22:39
Five Iranian teenagers dance to Selena Gomez's "Calm Down". (photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)
Five Iranian teenagers dance to Selena Gomez's "Calm Down".
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

Five Iranian girls were arrested earlier this month and forced to publicly apologize after they posted a video on TikTok in which they were dancing without wearing hijabs on Women's Day a couple of weeks ago, according to Iran International.

Women are forbidden from dancing in public in Iran.

Following the girls' arrests, other girls and women in Iran posted their own videos dancing without hijabs to the same song in support of the give teenagers.

In the video, the girls danced to the song “Calm Down” by Selena Gomez and Rema. Gomez and Rema expressed their support for the girls on social media.

“[Love] to these young women and all the women of Iran who continue to be courageous demanding [sic] fundamental changes. Please know your strength is inspiring.”

Selena Gomez

“[Love] to these young women and all the women of Iran who continue to be courageous demanding [sic] fundamental changes. Please know your strength is inspiring,” Gomez, who has over 400 million followers, said in an Instagram story.

Iranian women chant during a protest condemning the Shiraz attack and unrest in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2022 (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS) Iranian women chant during a protest condemning the Shiraz attack and unrest in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2022 (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Rema also supported the girls, saying in a tweet: “To all the beautiful women who are fighting for a better world, I’m inspired by you, I sing for you and I dream with you.”

Protests in Iran

Protests have swept the country since September when 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died in the custody of Iran's "morality police" after they arrested her for improperly wearing a hijab.

The incident highlighted the widespread oppression of women in Iran under its theocratic government and fueled public opposition to the regime.

The Jerusalem Post reported in January that an Iranian couple - Astiyaz Haghighi and Amir Mohammed Ahmadi - is facing 10.5 years in prison for posting a video on social media of themselves dancing.

In the video, Haghighi is not wearing a hijab.



Tags Human rights Iran women women and girls hijab women's rights
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by