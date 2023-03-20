The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
What are the key issues to watch for in the China-Russia meetings? - analysis

Reports say that the sides will discuss Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena. Important bilateral documents are supposed to be signed or at least come out of these meetings.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 08:54

Updated: MARCH 20, 2023 09:47
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month. (photo credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month.
(photo credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

China’s leader Xi Jinping is meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin this week in a meeting that will be watched around the world. It comes in the wake of Putin being indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court. It also comes after Putin made a surprise visit to parts of occupied Ukraine. Therefore, Moscow is keen to flex its muscles and show that the indictment doesn’t matter and the war is going well.  

China for its part has been cautious in its wording regarding Russia’s war. It has said it could play a “constructive role” in ending the conflict. At the same time, China says that its relations with Russia are at a high point in history. This means the trip by the Chinese leader is not only historic and symbolic but could also mean very real tangible results. It is important to examine what are the key issues that could come out of this meeting.  

The meetings are expected to take place through Monday night and possibly into Tuesday. Official sources say this will include discussions of "current issues of further development of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China." 

Messaging 

Both the Chinese and Russian leaders, as well as their state media, have been putting out messages about this visit. Putin has indicated that the current ties between Moscow and Beijing are higher than the political and military relations during the Cold War.  

"At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, I will soon pay a state visit to the Russian Federation. Russia was the first country I visited after I was elected President 10 years ago," Xi Jinping said in an article over the weekend. "Over the past decade, I have made eight visits to Russia," he continued. "I came each time with high expectations and returned with fruitful results, opening a new chapter for China-Russia relations together with President Putin." China and Russia both believe their ties are growing and that they are reaching new heights.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) collegium in Moscow, Russia, February 28, 2023 (credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) collegium in Moscow, Russia, February 28, 2023 (credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The wording used in Chinese and Russian declarations is important. Is this relationship reaching an official alliance or partnership? What are the levels of bilateral ties and how are they being characterized? Putin has frequently spoken of a new world order in which Russia will challenge the US-led world order and create a world that is more balanced to Moscow’s desires. It will be interesting to see if China hints at this desire to confront the West in any of the takeaways from the meetings. 

Bilateral agreements 

Reports say that the sides will discuss Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena. Important bilateral documents are supposed to be signed or at least come out of these meetings. It will be important to see how these relate to the two countries. Russia is in need of weapons and things like drones and munitions. China has been reticent to become an arms bazaar for Russia. However, that might change if China thinks that it can benefit from selling Russia more weapons.

At the same time, there may be other bilateral agreements that relate to technology transfer or industries and currency. This is important for Russia to evade western sanctions and shore up its economy.

Overall, these kinds of documents and any new official decisions will reveal whether China and Russia believe they can confront the West using their economies and basically insulate themselves from western sanctions. If they can, this will have the add-on effect of empowering their allies, such as Iran.  

"China and Russia have found a right path of state-to-state interactions," Xi stated. "This is essential for the relationship to stand the test of changing international circumstances, a lesson borne out by both history and reality,” China’s leader has said.  

Xi has indicated that China wants to boost “coordination and planning” with Russia and wants to use “creative thinking” to find new opportunities to work together. These are generalized terms. It will be important to see how actual agreements come out of these generalizations.  

Is China serious about a Ukraine peace proposal? 

China has indicated that it supports Russia reaching some kind of settlement in Ukraine. This has to do with whether China believes the war is a net benefit for Beijing or not. China is skeptical of the Western-led world order, but it also has historically wanted to play a cautious role in that world.  

Beijing has generally eschewed getting involved in conflicts and prefers initiatives that it thinks will lead to stability and economic progress. That is why Beijing helped seal a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran recently. Its goal is more reconciliation under a Beijing-led world order, rather than more wars and conflicts that erode its initiatives.  

"My upcoming visit to Russia will be a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace. I look forward to working with President Putin to jointly adopt a new vision, a new blueprint and new measures for the growth of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the years to come," the Chinese president said, according to reports. 

"I look forward to working with President Putin to jointly adopt a new vision, a new blueprint and new measures for the growth of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the years to come."

Xi Jingping

Xi Jingping

Middle East 

China and Russia both play a role in the Middle East. Russia has hosted Turkey and the Syrian regime in recent months to try to reconcile them. China has hosted the Saudis and Iranians. This means both countries are making moves in the region. Both countries work with Iran, which is a sworn enemy of Israel, which could also empower Iran’s nuclear weapons, missile and drone programs.  

The Russia-China meeting may not mention the Middle East but it will be important to see how the alliance between Moscow and Beijing is progressing and how this might have an effect on the Middle East. If China and Russia decide to cement a more open anti-western alliance, especially in the wake of Putin’s indictment, it could have major ramifications for the Middle East. 

If, on the other hand, China remains cautious regarding Russia’s moves, it may send a signal that a world order untethered from the norms of the last decades has not fully emerged. The general moves in the Middle East have been toward more peace and prosperity in relations. This is a move away from the era of proxy wars and terrorism.



Tags China Vladimir Putin iran nuclear Xi Jinping Ukraine-Russia War
