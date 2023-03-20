The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel is the fourth happiest country in the world, new ranking shows

Israel has, in recent years, ranked among the happiest nations in the world. Now, in 2023, it advances to the number four spot.

By SAM HALPERN
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 14:30
Israeli-American Council Celebrate Israel Festival, Los Angeles (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israeli-American Council Celebrate Israel Festival, Los Angeles
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israel is the fourth happiest country in the world, according to the 2023 World Happiness Report (WHR), the publication that ranks happiness on a national level each year, released on Monday.

This year, Israel has earned the 4th spot out of 109 ranked countries. This represents a marked improvement over the previous year when Israel ranked 9th.

The survey measures subjective well-being through how people report the quality of their lives to be. One main tool the report uses is called the Cantril ladder. The WHR explains that the ladder is essentially a 0-10 scale with “0” being the worst possible life and “10” being the best possible life.

The other main tools the report uses are called “positive affect” and “negative affect,” which essentially refer to positive and negative emotions respectively.

“Positive affect is given by the average of individual yes or no answers about three emotions: laughter, enjoyment and interest,” the report explains. “Negative affect is given by the average of individual yes or no answers about three emotions: worry, sadness and anger.”

World Happiness Report (credit: Wikimedia Commons) World Happiness Report (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Topping the list is the Scandinavian nation of Finland, which leads by a significant margin. In fact, according to the report, this is the sixth consecutive year Finland has earned the top position.

Finland is followed by Denmark and Iceland. That Israel ranks higher than every nation in the world, with the exception of just three Nordic region countries, is remarkable. Unlike the nations that preceded it on the list, as well as those that immediately follow it, Israel faces challenges of unique difficulty including internal political turmoil and perpetual threats of physical and economic terrorism.

Happiness gaps

The WHR also measures inequality in levels of happiness within nations. It does this by calculating the gap between the top and bottom halves of each country. The measured gap is placed on a 10-point scale. The larger the figure, the bigger the gap and the more dramatic the inequality is.

Israeli society is diverse and over 20% of the Jewish state’s population is Arab. Additionally, numerous religious groups such as Jews, Muslims, Christians, and Druze are all represented. Nevertheless, the gap in happiness between the top and bottom halves of the country is remarkably small, despite the tensions between various social groups. Israel ranks seventh in this regard.

In this aspect, Israel follows Afghanistan in first place, then Netherlands, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Sweden. Strikingly, every nation that precedes Israel in happiness equality is far more homogenous by nearly every demographic metric available in the CIA World Factbook.

Happiness in Palestinian society

The WHR also includes data for the “State of Palestine.” For the Palestinians, unfortunately, the picture is far less encouraging. They rank 99th on the list of happiest countries, beating out only a few nations such as Morocco, Iran and Turkey.

Additionally, they have one of the largest amounts of happiness inequality between the top and bottom halves of society. In regard to this happiness gap ranking, the Palestinians come in at 89th. 



