The Supreme Court of Bulgaria announced in early March that the life prison sentences in absentia for two Hezbollah terrorists were confirmed for their role in blowing up an Israeli tour bus in the seaside resort of town of Burgas, killing five Israelis and their Bulgarian Muslim bus driver in 2012.

According to the Bulgarian news outlet Sofia Globe, Bulgarian Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev said on March 7 that the sentences have been confirmed by the Supreme Court of Cassation.

The two convicted Hezbollah terrorists Meliad Farah, a Lebanese-Australian citizen, and Hassan El Hajj Hassan, a Lebanese-Canadian citizen, fled to Lebanon after the bombing. The Jerusalem Post previously reported that Bulgaria urged Lebanon to extradite the terrorists but Lebanon’s government, where Hezbollah plays a dominant role, rebuffed the Bulgarian authorities.

Toby Dershowitz, senior vice president for government relations and strategy at the non-partisan Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told the Post that “The court’s affirmation of the guilty verdict and sentence is noteworthy but must be followed by enforcement of the Interpol red notices for the two to ensure they serve their sentences. Moreover, the initial findings of Hezbollah’s role in the bombing led Europe to designate Hezbollah’s so-called military wing. It’s time for both the EU and Bulgaria itself to designate Hezbollah in its entirety, joining the twenty or so countries that have already done so.”

AN ISRAELI SURVIVOR of the Hezbollah bombing at Burgas, Bulgaria, on July 19, 2012, is wheeled to a waiting ambulance as he leaves the hospital. (credit: REUTERS)

France is currently the main impediment to a European Union proscription of Hezbollah’s entire movement as a foreign terrorist organization.

The International Criminal Police Organization, known as Interpol, issued red notices to secure the arrests of the two Hezbollah terrorists. A third Hezbollah terrorist, the French-Lebanese bomb carrier Mohamad Hassan El-Husseini died during the terrorism attack. It is unclear if it was a suicide bombing or if the device was externally activated, resulting in El-Husseini’s death.

Who did the Hezbollah terrorists murder?

The Hezbollah operatives murdered Yitzchak Kolangi, 28, of Petah Tikva, Maor Harush, 26, of Akko, Amir Menashe, 27, of Petah Tikva, Elior Preis, 26, of Akko, and Kochava Shriki, 44, of Rishon Lezion. The bus driver was Mustafa Kyosov, 36, the bus driver, a Bulgarian Muslim from the village of Yurukovo in southwestern Bulgaria, who died in the hospital two hours after the bombing.

Bulgaria’s Specialised Criminal Court ordered the convicted Hezbollah operatives to pay 100 million lev ($62.3m) in compensation to the relatives of the Israelis and the Bulgarian who were murdered in the bombing in 2020.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported on its website in 2022 that “On the tenth anniversary of the July 18, 2012 suicide attack on a bus of Israeli tourists at Burgas Airport in Bulgaria, in which six Israelis were killed and several dozen wounded, Hezbollah supporters posted a photo on social media of the perpetrator, Muhammad Hassan Al-Husseini, which depicts him as a boy, as a member of Hezbollah’s Imam Al-Mahdi Scouts Association.”

The former Bulgarian interior minister,Tsvetan Tsvetanov , who was responsible for determining that Hezbollah was behind the 2012 attack, urged Bulgaria to classify Hezbollah’s entire organization a terrorist entity.

“Today, 11 years later, the Bulgarian Court confirmed that Hezbollah is responsible for the Burgas bombing in 2012. I hope Bulgaria will join Germany and the Czech Republic and recognize Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.”

Germany, the UK, Austria,Estonia, the United States, Canada, Lithuania, Serbia, Slovenia, the Arab League, and scores of Latin American, Asian and European countries have designated Hezbollah a terror organization.