The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Bulgarian court confirms life sentences in absentia for Hezbollah terrorists who killed Israelis

Ex-Interior ministry of Bulgaria urges Sofia to classify Hezbollah a terrorist entity

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: MARCH 21, 2023 00:36

Updated: MARCH 21, 2023 00:38
A truck carries the bus that was damaged in a bomb blast outside Burgas Airport, July 19, 2012. (photo credit: STOYAN NENOV/REUTERS)
A truck carries the bus that was damaged in a bomb blast outside Burgas Airport, July 19, 2012.
(photo credit: STOYAN NENOV/REUTERS)

The Supreme Court of Bulgaria announced in early March that the life prison sentences  in absentia for two Hezbollah terrorists were confirmed for their role in blowing up an Israeli tour bus in the seaside resort of town of Burgas, killing five Israelis and their Bulgarian Muslim bus driver in 2012.

According to the Bulgarian news outlet Sofia Globe, Bulgarian Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev said on March 7 that the sentences have been confirmed by the Supreme Court of Cassation.

The two convicted Hezbollah terrorists Meliad Farah, a Lebanese-Australian citizen, and Hassan El Hajj Hassan, a Lebanese-Canadian citizen, fled to Lebanon after the bombing. The Jerusalem Post previously reported that Bulgaria urged Lebanon to extradite the terrorists but Lebanon’s government, where Hezbollah plays a dominant role, rebuffed the Bulgarian authorities. 

Toby Dershowitz, senior vice president for government relations and strategy at the non-partisan Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told the Post  that “The court’s affirmation of the guilty verdict and sentence is noteworthy but must be followed by enforcement of the Interpol red notices for the two to ensure they serve their sentences. Moreover, the initial findings of Hezbollah’s role in the bombing led Europe to designate Hezbollah’s so-called military wing. It’s time for both the EU and Bulgaria itself to designate Hezbollah in its entirety, joining the twenty or so countries that have already done so.”

AN ISRAELI SURVIVOR of the Hezbollah bombing at Burgas, Bulgaria, on July 19, 2012, is wheeled to a waiting ambulance as he leaves the hospital. (credit: REUTERS)AN ISRAELI SURVIVOR of the Hezbollah bombing at Burgas, Bulgaria, on July 19, 2012, is wheeled to a waiting ambulance as he leaves the hospital. (credit: REUTERS)

France is currently the main impediment to a European Union proscription of Hezbollah’s entire movement as a foreign terrorist organization.

The International Criminal Police Organization, known as Interpol, issued red notices to secure the arrests of the two Hezbollah terrorists. A third Hezbollah terrorist, the French-Lebanese bomb carrier Mohamad Hassan El-Husseini died during the terrorism attack. It is unclear if it was a suicide bombing or if the device was externally activated, resulting in El-Husseini’s death.

 Who did the Hezbollah terrorists murder?

The Hezbollah operatives murdered Yitzchak Kolangi, 28, of Petah Tikva,  Maor Harush, 26, of Akko, Amir Menashe, 27, of Petah Tikva, Elior Preis, 26, of Akko, and Kochava Shriki, 44, of Rishon Lezion. The bus driver was Mustafa Kyosov, 36, the bus driver, a Bulgarian Muslim from the village of Yurukovo in southwestern Bulgaria, who  died in the hospital two hours after the bombing.

Bulgaria’s Specialised Criminal Court ordered the convicted  Hezbollah operatives to pay 100 million lev  ($62.3m) in compensation to the relatives of the Israelis and the Bulgarian who were murdered in the bombing in 2020. 

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported on its website in 2022 that “On the tenth anniversary of the July 18, 2012 suicide attack on a bus of Israeli tourists at Burgas Airport in Bulgaria, in which six Israelis were killed and several dozen wounded, Hezbollah  supporters posted a photo on social media of the perpetrator, Muhammad Hassan Al-Husseini, which depicts him as a boy, as a member of Hezbollah’s  Imam Al-Mahdi Scouts Association.”

The former Bulgarian interior minister,Tsvetan Tsvetanov , who was responsible for determining that Hezbollah was behind the 2012 attack, urged Bulgaria to classify Hezbollah’s entire organization  a terrorist entity.

“Today, 11 years later, the Bulgarian Court confirmed that Hezbollah is responsible for the Burgas bombing in 2012. I hope Bulgaria will join Germany and the Czech Republic and recognize Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.”

Germany, the UK, Austria,Estonia, the United States, Canada, Lithuania, Serbia, Slovenia, the Arab League,  and scores of Latin American, Asian and European countries have designated Hezbollah a terror organization.



Tags Hezbollah Lebanon Terrorism bulgaria
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by