Nammo is one of Europe’s largest ammunition manufacturers, but their growth has been stunted by TikTok's cat videos.

Nammo states that TikTok’s data center is using up all the spare electricity in the area to store the adorable videos.

“We are concerned because we see our future growth is challenged by the storage of cat videos,” Morten Brandtzæg, Nammo chief executive, told the Financial Times.

With growing concern about the Chinese company TikTok’s access to data, the Financial Times asked Brandtzæg if he thought that TikTok’s data centers stopping the production of ammo in Europe was a pure coincidence. Brandtzæg responded “I will not rule out that it’s not by pure coincidence that this activity is close to a defense company. I can’t rule it out.”

While TikTok refused to comment to the Financial Times, the local energy company confirmed that there was no spare electrical capacity after TikTok opened their data center.

cat test (credit: JPOST STAFF)

Demand for ammunition

The Russia-Ukraine war and growing tensions between countries has surged the market for weaponry. Brandtzæg claimed that demand for artillery was up 1500%, the Financial Times reported.

Nammo claims that Ukraine would like to be able to fire 65,000 rounds per day, but are currently using around 6000, according to the Financial Times.

Despite the setback, Per-Gunnar Sveen, the head of the committee for business development in the region promised that “In this special matter, we will work to secure the supply Nammo needs to go forward with their plans and be able to expand its factory. It is in the national interest to secure their possibility for development.”

Cat videos are fueling an energy crisis

Simply sending a photo by email can emit about the same amount of planet-warming gases as driving a car for a kilometer, said Luigi Carafa, executive director of the Climate Infrastructure Partnership, a Barcelona-based non-profit.

“The problem is we don’t really see this, so we don’t perceive it as a problem at all,” he told Reuters.

“People can already reduce their carbon emissions today if they stop watching cat videos,” said Falsafi, the Lausanne professor, who heads the university’s research centre for sustainable computing, EcoCloud.

“Unfortunately, they are neither aware of the issue nor incentivized to reduce carbon emissions.”