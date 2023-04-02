Russia's Medvedev describes Zelensky, Ukraine with Book of Revelations

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev took to Twitter on Sunday morning to describe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a decidedly biblical way by quoting the final book of the New Testament, the Book of Revelations.

"Looking at what Zelensky & Co are doing to Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, you especially acutely understand what rabid bastards and vile scum they are. There are no other words for them," he wrote. "I'm sure they will be tried not only by the people but also by Him. And they will be paid in full for what they have done.

"For it is said: 'And the beast was captured and with it the false prophet who in its presence had done the signs by which he deceived those who had received the mark of the beast and those who worshiped its image. These two were thrown alive into the lake of fire that burns with sulfur.' (Revelation, 19:20)"

Looking at what zelensky & Co are doing to Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, you especially acutely understand what rabid bastards and vile scum they are. There are no other words for them. I’m sure they will be tried not only by the people, but also by Him. And they will be paid in full… — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) April 2, 2023

The Book of Revelation, also known as Revelation to John or Apocalypse of John, is the final book of the New Testament and is specifically "classified as apocalyptic literature," according to Britannica.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy poses during the European leaders summit, amid his second international trip since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium February 9, 2023. (credit: DAINA LE LARDIC/EUROPEAN UNION 2023/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

"For it is said: 'And the beast was captured and with it the false prophet who in its presence had done the signs by which he deceived those who had received the mark of the beast and those who worshiped its image. These two were thrown alive into the lake of fire that burns with sulfur.' (Revelation, 19:20)" Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev

Medvedev has a colorful and creative way of using his vocabulary

Recently, Medvedev compared Ukraine to Nazi Germany when he suggested Ukraine be renamed "Schweinisch Bandera-Reich" (Pig Bandera-Reich) in response to a Ukrainian petition calling on the Ukrainian government to rename the entirety of the Russian Federation "Moscow."

He also referred to the Jewish-Ukrainian president as the "head Nazi in Kyiv [sic]."

"[Zelensky] ordered to consider officially renaming Russia to Moscoviya. What would our repsone be? Renaming Ukraine as well, but not to Ukroland, and definitely not to Malorossiya," Medvedev wrote on his Twitter. "Just Schweinisch Bandera-Reich. Exakt!"

The head Nazi in Kyiv has ordered to consider officially renaming Russia to Moscoviya. What would our response be? Renaming Ukraine as well, but not to Ukroland, and definitely not to Malorossiya. Just Schweinisch Bandera-Reich. Exakt! — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) March 11, 2023

Medvedev suggested this in a reference to Stepan Bandera, a wartime Ukrainian far-right leader whose Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists militant wing collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II.