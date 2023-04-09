The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post World News

Boat with 400 migrants adrift between Libya and Malta, support service says

The boat sent out a rescue call last night but no rescue mission has been launched yet.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 9, 2023 19:33
Aerial view shows the M/V BASILIS L merchant ship, which was ordered to help with rescue efforts of the migrant boat, in the absence of patrol boats from both Italy and Libya, which was en route from Libya in the central Mediterranean Sea March 11, 2023 (photo credit: Christian Ghodes/Sea-Watch.org/Handout via REUTERS )
Aerial view shows the M/V BASILIS L merchant ship, which was ordered to help with rescue efforts of the migrant boat, in the absence of patrol boats from both Italy and Libya, which was en route from Libya in the central Mediterranean Sea March 11, 2023
(photo credit: Christian Ghodes/Sea-Watch.org/Handout via REUTERS )

A vessel with around 400 people on board is adrift between Malta and Libya and is taking on water, support service Alarm Phone said on Sunday, amid a sharp rise of migrant boats crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.

Alarm Phone said on Twitter they had received a call from the boat, which departed from Tobruk, in Libya, last night and that they had informed authorities. But no rescue operation has been launched so far, they added.

Alarm Phone said people on board were panicking, with several of them requiring medical attention. The vessel was out of fuel and its lower deck was full of water, while the captain had left and there was nobody who could steer the boat, they added.

Alarm Phone said the boat was now in the Maltese Search and Rescue area (SAR).

It was not immediately possible to reach Maltese authorities.

migrant boat arrives in italy_311 reuters (credit: STRINGER Italy / Reuters)migrant boat arrives in italy_311 reuters (credit: STRINGER Italy / Reuters)

German NGO Sea-Watch International said on its Twitter account that on Sunday it was carrying out searches of boats in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, including the one flagged by Alarm Phone.

Previous migrant boat deaths

Another NGO, Germany's Resqship, said on Sunday at least 23 migrants died the previous night in the Mediterranean in a separate shipwreck.

They said on Twitter they found 25 people in the water during a rescue operation, and that they were able to recover 22 survivors and two bodies. But Resqship added their crew was told about 20 other people had already drowned.

Last week 440 migrants were rescued off Malta after a complex 11-hour operation in stormy seas by the Geo Barents vessel of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity, while at least 23 African migrants were missing and four died on Saturday after their two boats sank off Tunisia as they tried to reach Italy.



Tags Libya mediterranean sea migrants italy boat rescue mission
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
2

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
3

One killed, 7 wounded in ramming terror attack in Tel Aviv

The aftermath of a terror ramming in the Tel Aviv promenade area, April 7, 2023
4

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
5

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by