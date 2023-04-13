The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russia's Navalny has mystery ailment which may be poisoning - spokeswoman

"He is being held in a punishment cell with acute pain without medical help," Kira Yarmysh said.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 13, 2023 10:54
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow, Russia, February 29, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV/FILE PHOTO)
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow, Russia, February 29, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV/FILE PHOTO)

Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader, is grappling with a mystery ailment in jail that could be some sort of slow acting poison, as he has lost 8 kg in weight in just over two weeks, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said.

"We do not exclude that at this very time Alexei Navalny is being slowly poisoned, being killed slowly so that it attracts less attention," Yarmysh said in a post on Twitter.

"He is being held in a punishment cell with acute pain without medical help," she said.

Who is Alexei Navalny?

A former lawyer who rose to prominence more than a decade ago by lampooning President Vladimir Putin's elite and voicing allegations of corruption on a vast scale, Navalny has long forecast Russia could face seismic political turmoil.

In 2020 he survived an apparent attempt to poison him during a flight in Siberia, with what Western laboratory tests determined was a nerve agent. Russia denies that the state tried to kill him.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence, in Moscow, Russia May 17, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA) Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence, in Moscow, Russia May 17, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)

He was treated for that poisoning in Germany but voluntarily returned to Russia in 2021, where he was arrested on arrival and jailed in a fraud case he calls politically motivated.

Yarmysh said that due to Navalny's mystery ailment, emergency services were called overnight on Friday to Saturday to the maximum-security IK-6 penal colony at Melekhovo, about 250 km (115 miles) east of Moscow, where Navalny is being held.



