World calls for quick ceasefire in Sudan

Sudan's main paramilitary group said it had seized the presidential palace, the army chief's residence and Khartoum international airport on Saturday in an apparent coup attempt.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 15, 2023 16:43
Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army as seen from Khartoum North, Sudan April 15, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)
Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army as seen from Khartoum North, Sudan April 15, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)

Russia said on Saturday it was deeply concerned by escalating violence in Sudan and called for an urgent ceasefire.

"We urge the parties to the conflict to demonstrate political will and restraint and to take immediate steps towards a ceasefire," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement calling for negotiations.

Sudan's main paramilitary group said it had seized the presidential palace, the army chief's residence and Khartoum international airport on Saturday in an apparent coup attempt, but the military said it was fighting back.

Russia said its embassy in the capital Khartoum was continuing to function, under heightened security measures. No Russian citizens were hurt during clashes in the African country, it said.

United States response

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he was deeply concerned about reports of escalating violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the country's main paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, and called for an immediate end to hostilities.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (credit: MICHAEL VARAKLAS/POOL VIA REUTERS)US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (credit: MICHAEL VARAKLAS/POOL VIA REUTERS)

"We are in touch with the Embassy team in Khartoum - all are currently accounted for," Blinken wrote on Twitter. "We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations or troop mobilizations and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues."

"We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations or troop mobilizations and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues."

Antony Blinken

The Rapid Support Forces said on Saturday it had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief and Khartoum international airport on Saturday in an apparent coup attempt.

European Union

European Union foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell on Saturday called on all forces involved to stop the violence in Sudan immediately and said in a tweet that all EU staff in the country were safe and accounted for.

United Nations

UN Special Representative in Sudan Volker Perthes said on Saturday he strongly condemned the eruption of fighting in the country.

Perthes "has reached out to both parties asking them for an immediate cessation of fighting to ensure the safety of the Sudanese people and to spare the country from further violence," he said in a statement.

UAE calls on all parties in Sudan to exercise restraint

The United Arab Emirates called all parties in Sudan on Saturday to exercise restraint, de-escalate and work towards ending the crisis through dialog, the state news agency reported.

The agency said that the UAE Embassy in Khartoum was following "with great concern the developments in Sudan and has reaffirmed the UAE's position on the importance of de-escalation, and working towards finding a peaceful solution to the crisis between the concerned parties."

Sudan's main paramilitary group said it had seized the presidential palace, the army chief's residence and Khartoum international airport on Saturday in an apparent coup attempt but the military said it was fighting back.

EgyptAir suspends flights to and from Sudan capital

Egyptian national carrier EgyptAir said on Saturday it was suspending flights to and from Khartoum for 72 hours following military clashes in the Sudanese capital.

Clashes between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted on Saturday, with gunfire heard in several parts of Khartoum and witnesses reporting shooting in adjoining cities.



