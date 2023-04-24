The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Former Soviet Union nations have no legal status - Chinese ambassador

A French official said on Monday that Shaye will receive a "very firm" update at the French Foreign Ministry on Monday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 12:47
Man carrying a Soviet Union flag. (photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)
Man carrying a Soviet Union flag.
(photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)

Former Soviet countries like Ukraine lack "actual status in international law," Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye said in an interview aired on French television on Friday, prompting foreign ministers from several EU member states to label his comments as totally unacceptable. 

A French official said on Monday that Shaye will receive a "very firm" update at the French Foreign Ministry on Monday.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia all summoned their Chinese ambassadors in response, asking for clarification while officials from Ukraine, Moldova and the European Union all criticized the comment.

Why did Shaye make this comment?

Lu's comments were made in relation to Crimea which he said was originally Russia and was  “offered to Ukraine during the Soviet era.”

“The EU can only suppose these declarations do not represent China’s official policy,” wrote EU Foreign Affairs Chief Joseph Borrell on Twitter in response.

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER) Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

China has not yet made any statements on Shaye's comments.



Tags France China crimea Former Soviet Union
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars -Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by