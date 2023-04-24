Former Soviet Union nations have no legal status - Chinese ambassador

Former Soviet countries like Ukraine lack "actual status in international law," Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye said in an interview aired on French television on Friday, prompting foreign ministers from several EU member states to label his comments as totally unacceptable.

A French official said on Monday that Shaye will receive a "very firm" update at the French Foreign Ministry on Monday.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia all summoned their Chinese ambassadors in response, asking for clarification while officials from Ukraine, Moldova and the European Union all criticized the comment.

Why did Shaye make this comment?

Lu's comments were made in relation to Crimea which he said was originally Russia and was “offered to Ukraine during the Soviet era.”

“The EU can only suppose these declarations do not represent China’s official policy,” wrote EU Foreign Affairs Chief Joseph Borrell on Twitter in response.

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

China has not yet made any statements on Shaye's comments.