Some 11,516 olim (immigrants) arrived in Israel from Former Soviet Union (FSU) countries, representing 92% of olim who arrived during January and February and a 434% increase compared to the number of immigrants from this area during these months last year – according to an official document of the Jewish Agency obtained by The Jerusalem Post.

The vast majority came from Russia (10,203), almost seven times more than in the same period in 2022. Only 583 immigrants arrived from Ukraine, a 32% increase compared to the two first months of 2022. In addition, 388 immigrants came from Belarus, an increase of 229%.

Some 342 immigrants came from other FSU countries, an increase of 235% compared to the number of immigrants from these countries during January and February 2022.

During the first two months of 2023, the number of immigrants to Israel through the Jewish Agency was 12,658, an increase of 219% compared to last year.

Decline in aliyah from Western countries

SOVIET OLIM celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1990 great wave of aliyah, at the Jerusalem Convention Center, 2015. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Aliyah from Western countries is in decline, however: During January-February 2023, just 260 immigrants from North America arrived in Israel compared to 414 last year – a decrease of 37%.

In addition, there has also been a 37% decrease in aliyah from South Africa, a 19% decrease from Australia and New Zealand and a 40% decrease from Western Europe. France, the largest European Jewish community, saw a dramatic 60% decrease in aliyah, as did the UK which saw a 48% decrease.

Latin America also saw a decrease in aliyah of 36%. Argentina saw a 45% decrease and Brazil saw a 33% decrease.

The number of Russian-speaking olim is by far the most substantial group of immigrants to Israel, mainly because of the Russian-Ukrainian war. It is unclear why the amount of Jewish olim from Western countries has dropped so substantially.