The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal

2023 sees 434% increase in aliyah from the former Soviet Union - Jewish Agency

This stark increase is accompanied by a decrease in aliyah from western countries.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 14, 2023 21:11
UKRAINIAN OLIM arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport last month. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
UKRAINIAN OLIM arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport last month.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)

Some 11,516 olim (immigrants) arrived in Israel from Former Soviet Union (FSU) countries, representing 92% of olim who arrived during January and February and a 434% increase compared to the number of immigrants from this area during these months last year – according to an official document of the Jewish Agency obtained by The Jerusalem Post.

The vast majority came from Russia (10,203), almost seven times more than in the same period in 2022. Only 583 immigrants arrived from Ukraine, a 32% increase compared to the two first months of 2022. In addition, 388 immigrants came from Belarus, an increase of 229%.

Some 342 immigrants came from other FSU countries, an increase of 235% compared to the number of immigrants from these countries during January and February 2022.

During the first two months of 2023, the number of immigrants to Israel through the Jewish Agency was 12,658, an increase of 219% compared to last year.

Decline in aliyah from Western countries

SOVIET OLIM celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1990 great wave of aliyah, at the Jerusalem Convention Center, 2015. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90) SOVIET OLIM celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1990 great wave of aliyah, at the Jerusalem Convention Center, 2015. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Aliyah from Western countries is in decline, however: During January-February 2023, just 260 immigrants from North America arrived in Israel compared to 414 last year – a decrease of 37%.

In addition, there has also been a 37% decrease in aliyah from South Africa, a 19% decrease from Australia and New Zealand and a 40% decrease from Western Europe. France, the largest European Jewish community, saw a dramatic 60% decrease in aliyah, as did the UK which saw a 48% decrease.

Latin America also saw a decrease in aliyah of 36%. Argentina saw a 45% decrease and Brazil saw a 33% decrease.

The number of Russian-speaking olim is by far the most substantial group of immigrants to Israel, mainly because of the Russian-Ukrainian war. It is unclear why the amount of Jewish olim from Western countries has dropped so substantially.



Tags aliyah Russia ukraine making aliyah Former Soviet Union immigration
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by