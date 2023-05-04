The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

The old-school way that Ukraine's forces are avoiding Russian detection

Through using field phones, Ukrainian troops can avoid Russian detection.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 4, 2023 03:50
A self-propelled howitzer 2S1 Gvozdika of pro-Russian troops fires a leaflet shell in the direction of Sievierodonetsk to disperse information materials from their combat positions in the Luhansk region, Ukraine May 24, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
A self-propelled howitzer 2S1 Gvozdika of pro-Russian troops fires a leaflet shell in the direction of Sievierodonetsk to disperse information materials from their combat positions in the Luhansk region, Ukraine May 24, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Ukraine’s 28th Brigade are using antique technology to avoid Russians listening in on their conversations.

The brigade uses a field phone because they believe that Russian electronic warfare systems can detect and listen in on phone calls and radios.

In defensive positions, using a field phone can make Ukrainian advances more deadly for Russian forces. Russia's Zoopark radars can detect artillery fire, Russian Zhitel vehicles can track and block radio frequencies, while the Borisoglebsk-2 can disrupt satellite communications like GPS. Russian technologies aren’t able to track or block field phones.

Using commercial drones

The 59th Brigade are also making use of the technological devolution, through using Chinese-made commercial drones to get a vantage on Russian troops. The brigade uses bombed buildings as cover for their activities.

Oleksii, a member of the brigade, told the BBC that 3-4 drones are lost a day to Russian radio-electronic warfare stations and anti-drone guns. Okelsii claims that the anti-drone guns can transmit interference and interrupt communications to disable their drones.

A Bosnian Serb soldier talks on a field-phone from a trench near the western Bosnian town of Kljuc October 4. Croatian radio reported armed conflict between Bosnian federal allies- Moslem and Croats in the area (credit: Ranko Cukovic/Reuters)A Bosnian Serb soldier talks on a field-phone from a trench near the western Bosnian town of Kljuc October 4. Croatian radio reported armed conflict between Bosnian federal allies- Moslem and Croats in the area (credit: Ranko Cukovic/Reuters)

He further explained that a commercial drone can last between 2-3 weeks.

Not all the strategy is based on archaic tech though, as Oleksii revealed that the drones are encrypted to alter their geolocation. Many are using VPNs, disguising their location, although this does not always work.

Ukrainian forces are using a simpler technique to take down Russian drones, shooting them down with automatic rifles. 

Ukrainian soldiers expressed frustration at Russia’s seemingly endless supply of drones. Bohdan, of Ukraine's 10th Brigade, complained Russian drones are flying "every day, every hour, every second. They have the resources for that. We fight against it but not as much as we'd like." Oleksii held the same sentiment, claiming that Russia is using the same drones but have more of them and so can “care less about them.”

Ukraine's resources

The United States plans to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $300 million that will for the first time include a short-range air-launched rocket taken from US excess stocks.

The Hydra 70 rockets are a 2.75 inch diameter air-launched, unguided rocket made by General Dynamics GD.N. The rockets are typically loaded in to a circular, 19 tube rocket launcher pod that is attached beneath the wing of aircraft or helicopters.

The package also includes more 155 millimeter Howitzer cannons but does not say if they are self-propelled or towed by a truck.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Russia ukraine weapons Military Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
4

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by