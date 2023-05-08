The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russian shelling hits power networks in five Ukrainian regions

Electricity generation now fully covers consumption thanks to hydro-power stations and the seasonal increase in power production by solar and wind power plants, Ukrenergo said.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 8, 2023 13:14

Updated: MAY 8, 2023 13:25
Local residents walk near a residential building as a critical power infrastructure object burns after a Russian drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 19, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/VLADYSLAV MUSIIENKO)
(photo credit: REUTERS/VLADYSLAV MUSIIENKO)

Russian shelling damaged electricity distribution networks in five Ukrainian regions overnight, Ukraine's state grid operator said on Monday.

"The night attack by drones did not damage the main energy infrastructure," Ukrenergo said in a statement.

"However, due to Russian shelling along the frontline and border shelling, there is again damage to distribution networks in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy and Chernihiv regions."

Surviving Russian attacks

Ukraine's energy system has survived months of Russian missile and drone attacks that have at times left millions without power or heating during the cold winter months.

But fast repairs, equipment supplied by Ukraine's Western partners and favorable weather for hydro-power stations have allowed Kyiv to restore power supplies and even start small electricity exports to neighboring countries.

A firefighter works at a site of a critical power infrastructure object, which was hit during Russia's drones attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released December 19, 2022. (credit: Press service of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout via REUTERS) A firefighter works at a site of a critical power infrastructure object, which was hit during Russia's drones attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released December 19, 2022. (credit: Press service of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout via REUTERS)

It also said that repair work continued actively across Ukraine, and that officials and the energy industry were committed to strengthening the heavily damaged system and preparing it for the next cold season.



