The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Death toll from wildfires in Russia’s Urals hits 21, authorities suspect arson

The emergencies ministry in Kurgan region near the border with Kazakhstan said 46 suspects had been identified and seven criminal cases had been initiated against alleged arsonists.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 9, 2023 17:51
A VOLUNTEER WORKS to extinguish a wildfire raging on the federal highway in the Sverdlovsk region of Russia, last month. (photo credit: ALEXEY MALGAVKO/REUTERS)
A VOLUNTEER WORKS to extinguish a wildfire raging on the federal highway in the Sverdlovsk region of Russia, last month.
(photo credit: ALEXEY MALGAVKO/REUTERS)

The death toll rose to 21 in a series of fires raging in Russia’s Urals region on Tuesday, some resulting from suspected arson, and medical officials warned the tally was likely to increase, state news agency TASS said.

The emergencies ministry in Kurgan region near the border with Kazakhstan said 46 suspects had been identified and seven criminal cases had been initiated against alleged arsonists.

Some of the suspects were minors, it said. The motives of the suspected arsonists were not clear.

Wildfires in Russia

Smoke from a wildfire rises above the village of Morgudon in the Irkutsk Region, Russia, in this still image taken from a video. Video taken May 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS TV via REUTERS) Smoke from a wildfire rises above the village of Morgudon in the Irkutsk Region, Russia, in this still image taken from a video. Video taken May 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS TV via REUTERS)

Wildfires have long plagued Russia’s forests and steppes during hotter months, but have grown in intensity in recent years. The 2021 fire season was Russia's largest ever, with 18.8 million hectares of forest destroyed, according to Greenpeace Russia. Last year, wildfire smoke blew hundreds of miles to Moscow, choking city residents.

Fires began in late April in the Kurgan and neighboring Tyumen regions. Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov flew to Kurgan on Monday as the blazes continued to spread.

Speaking on state TV about efforts to contain them, Kurenkov said on Tuesday: "I think today we will manage this."

Video footage from the region showed firefighters training their hoses on burning fields, and a plane scooping up water from a reservoir and releasing it over the fire.

Evacuations of residents are underway and hundreds of homes have been razed, officials said.

Vadim Shumkov, governor of Kurgan region, announced on his Telegram channel he was canceling Tuesday’s planned Victory Day parade and fireworks display due to the fires, although concerts and other events would continue. Shumkov declared a state of emergency in the region on Monday.



Tags Russia fire arson wildfires
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
×
Email:
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by