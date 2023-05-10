Olim fleeing Russia-Ukraine war to Israel still denied asset transfers

Immigrants to Israel fleeing the Russia-Ukraine War are still being denied by banks the ability to transfer assets from their former countries, according to NGO demands released Wednesday – though the situation has improved with a Monday policy paper from the Association of Israeli Banks, Pearl Cohen Law firm attorney Anna Moshe told The Jerusalem Post in an interview on Wednesday.

Banks weary of registering Ukrainian refugees

In the past year, Israel reported that it received almost 80,000 immigrants in the wake of the war in Ukraine, Moshe said, but these people face “an unbelievable obstacle from the banking system to transfer their life savings, the compensation they got for selling their apartments or cars or businesses or the dividends, and to start their life over.”Moshe, who has been representing the NGO Reboot Startup Nation and high tech companies established by olim on this issue, explained that Israeli banks were fined heavily under 2014 Obama administration sanctions over the Russian annexation of Crimea.

The banks remain cautious, and are consequently denying the new citizens and transferring companies banking services. Moshe said that some of these immigrants have taken their families and companies and moved elsewhere after being unable to use their assets.

“We’re talking about people that have nothing to do with any of the sanctions applied by the US,” said Moshe. Even when people explained to bankers that they had no relation to sanctions, they were denied.

“The banking system must take steps based on customers’ needs in regard to making information accessible in those languages and the customers’ approach to obtaining banking services at the banking corporation’s branches. In terms of a customer’s request to transfer money through an entity that does not appear on the list of entities subject to sanctions, I would like to clarify that the request should be considered in accordance with the circumstances and nature of the request.” Yair Avidan, Bank of Israel

Clients and business people from these former Soviet Union countries sought legal recourse through Moshe.Moshe said that she was hired several months ago by Sophia Tupulev of Reboot Start Up Nation. Together they polled 500 immigrant families from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus on their experience with Israeli banks. According to the NGO, 93% of these families were verbally denied banking services, 61% found it difficult or impossible to transfer their savings and 37% had difficulty even in opening a bank account.A member of the Management of Israeli bilateral Chamber of Commerce, Moshe brought these figures to the Bank of Israel, who said they were “amazed” because “the answers are just sometimes cruel, to say we don’t deal with Olim or to say sanctions, it’s just too much risk – because none of them got to the details and really checked [documents].”

Knesset Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs chairman Oded Forer was credited by Moshe for his “unbelievable” work to address the issue by calling a special meeting of the committee and coordinating with Moshe and the Bank of Israel.