Surfer feared killed in shark attack off South Australia coast

The attack follows the death in February of a girl mauled by a shark in a river in Perth, the capital of Western Australia.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 13, 2023 07:55
A hammerhead shark swims close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve August 19, 2013. Picture taken August 19, 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA/FILE PHOTO)
A hammerhead shark swims close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve August 19, 2013. Picture taken August 19, 2013.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA/FILE PHOTO)

 Rescuers were scouring the waters off a remote beach in South Australia on Saturday for traces of a surfer believed to have been killed in a shark attack.

Emergency services were called to the beach near the town of Elliston, about 650 km (403 miles) south of the state capital of Adelaide, following reports of the attack.

"A man is believed to have died following a shark attack at Walkers Rocks Beach," police said in a statement, adding that the 46-year-old was the only person thought to have been attacked.

Great white shark (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Great white shark (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A team was searching the area by boat, a state emergency services spokesperson said.

Context of the attack

Elliston, with a population of about 1,000, is known for its nearby rugged coastline and popular surfing spots.

The attack follows the death in February of a girl mauled by a shark in a river in Perth, the capital of Western Australia.



Tags australia animals death Sharks
