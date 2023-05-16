The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US charges Apple ex-employee for trying to steal technology, fleeing to China

The engineer, in 2017 accepted a US-based job with a Chinese company working to develop self-driving cars before resigning from Apple.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 16, 2023 19:04

Updated: MAY 16, 2023 19:14
Apple's Stephen Chick displays the Car Play program at the World Wide developers conference in San Francisco, California June 2, 2014. (photo credit: REUTERS/ROBERT GALBRAITH)
Apple's Stephen Chick displays the Car Play program at the World Wide developers conference in San Francisco, California June 2, 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ROBERT GALBRAITH)

The US Justice Department said on Tuesday it has charged a former Apple engineer with attempting to steal the firm's technology related to autonomous systems, including self-driving cars, and then fleeing to China.

The case was among five announced on Tuesday aimed at countering efforts to illicitly acquire American technology by nations including Russia and China. The actions were the first announced by a "strike force" formed in February in part to keep sensitive technologies away from foreign adversaries.

Russia and China want to acquire American technology 

The engineer, identified by the Justice Department as 35-year-old Weibao Wang, in 2017 accepted a US-based job with a Chinese company working to develop self-driving cars before resigning from Apple, officials said.

Two of the cases involved dismantling alleged procurement networks created to help the Russian military and intelligence services obtain sensitive technology. Two cases, including Wang's, were tied to former software engineers allegedly stealing source code from US technology companies to market it to Chinese competitors.

The fifth case involved a Chinese network created to provide Iran with materials used in weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco takes part in an announcement with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and other attorney generals from different states about a drug trafficking enforcement action during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, US, April 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS) Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco takes part in an announcement with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and other attorney generals from different states about a drug trafficking enforcement action during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, US, April 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

Four arrests were made in connection with the cases, which were brought in New York, California and Arizona. The charges include export violations, smuggling and trade secrets.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, the department's No. 2 official, said in February that the new group was a joint effort with the US Commerce Department to safeguard American technology from foreign adversaries and other national security threats. Monaco said at the time that the United States would "strike back against adversaries trying to siphon off our most advanced technology, and to attack tomorrow's national security threats today."

The strike force includes 14 US attorney offices across the country working to target illicit actors, strengthen supply chains and protect sensitive technologies from being acquired or used by foreign adversaries.

The Commerce Department last year imposed new export controls on advanced computing and semiconductor components in a maneuver designed to prevent China from acquiring certain chips. The United States and a coalition of 37 other countries also imposed export controls on Russia over the past year in response to its invasion of Ukraine. 



Tags China technology security weapons Apple Self-driving cars usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
3

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by