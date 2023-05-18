The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
'An affront to Holocaust victims': Deborah Lipstadt slams Mahmoud Abbas

"PA President Abbas's equating Israel with the lies of top Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels is an affront to Holocaust victims and survivors," Lipstadt wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: MAY 18, 2023 04:35

Updated: MAY 18, 2023 04:37
US SPECIAL Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt speaks at a news conference during a meeting of envoys and coordinators on countering antisemitism, in Berlin, earlier this year. (photo credit: John MacDougall/Reuters)
US SPECIAL Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt speaks at a news conference during a meeting of envoys and coordinators on countering antisemitism, in Berlin, earlier this year.
(photo credit: John MacDougall/Reuters)

WASHINGTON — Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s top envoy combating antisemitism, condemned Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for comparing Israel to Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda chief.

“PA President Abbas’s equating Israel with the lies of top Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels is an affront to Holocaust victims and survivors,” Lipstadt wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “Especially during a time of rising antisemitic violence throughout the world, such rhetoric about the world’s only Jewish state is entirely unacceptable.”

Abbas spoke Monday at a United Nations event commemorating the 75th anniversary of what Palestinians call the “Nakba,” the word meaning “catastrophe” that denotes the displacement of Palestinians during and after Israel’s establishment. It was the first-ever event at the UN General Assembly commemorating the Nakba.

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas holds up maps of the Palestinian compromise, addressing the UN Security Council, in 2020. But after the 1947 Partition Plan, local Arab leaders encouraged Palestinian Arabs to flee, says the writer. (credit: SHANNON STAPLETON/ REUTERS) PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas holds up maps of the Palestinian compromise, addressing the UN Security Council, in 2020. But after the 1947 Partition Plan, local Arab leaders encouraged Palestinian Arabs to flee, says the writer. (credit: SHANNON STAPLETON/ REUTERS)

“Israeli and Zionist claims continue by saying that Israel made the desert bloom. As if Palestine was a desert and they made the desert bloom,” Abbas told the event in New York. “These are lies. They continue to lie, like Goebbels, and they continue to lie until people believe their lies.”

Abbas also said at the event that the United Nations should suspend Israel’s membership at the body until it allows the establishment of a Palestinian state and recognizes a Palestinian right of return.

The United States and a number of other nations boycotted the event

Speaking Wednesday at a briefing for Jewish media, Lipstadt said Abbas’s statement was so shocking that U.S. officials accelerated clearing her tweet for publication, usually an arduous process. Lipstadt is one of the foremost historians of the Holocaust, and assumed her government role last year.

“We found it just outrageous,” she said.



