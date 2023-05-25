The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
US to announce more military aid for Ukraine, mainly ammunition



By REUTERS
Published: MAY 25, 2023 21:10

Updated: MAY 25, 2023 21:12
Ukrainian service members from a 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fire a howitzer D30 at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine April 23, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/SOFIIA GATILOVA)

(photo credit: REUTERS/SOFIIA GATILOVA)

The United States plans to announce up to $300 million worth of military aid for Ukraine comprised mainly of ammunition, two official sources said on Thursday.

The package could be announced as soon as Friday, but perhaps after the Memorial Day holiday weekend in the United States, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The package was expected to contain more Guided Multiple Launch Rockets (GMLRS) for HIMARS launchers, and ammunition for Ukraine's defense against Russia.

The equipment would be funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, in which the president can authorize the transfer of articles and services from US stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

US Marines with Bravo Battery, BLT 1/1, 11th MEU, prep HIMARS for training at a joint drill near the Red Sea. (credit: 1st Lt. Austin Gallegos)US Marines with Bravo Battery, BLT 1/1, 11th MEU, prep HIMARS for training at a joint drill near the Red Sea. (credit: 1st Lt. Austin Gallegos)

The US has pledged more than $35 billion worth of security assistance to Ukraine since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion by Russian forces.

Accounting error overstated the value of past aid

The Pentagon continues to work its way through an accounting error that overstated the value of past aid, an error that may lead the way for more weapons being sent to Ukraine.

The value and contents of the package can change at any time before being signed by President Joe Biden.



Tags United States ukraine foreign aid Military
