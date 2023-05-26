The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

FBI reveals threat to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II during 1983 US visit

An IRA member said he wanted to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II while her yacht was sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge or at Yosemite.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: MAY 26, 2023 17:53
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stand with President and Mrs. Reagan at a state dinner during her 1983 visit to the US. (photo credit: GetArchive)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stand with President and Mrs. Reagan at a state dinner during her 1983 visit to the US.
(photo credit: GetArchive)

FBI documents revealed that Queen Elizabeth II was under threat of assassination during a visit she made to the US in 1983.

The documents, which are about the late queen's visit to the US, reveal that the FBI, which took part in her security, feared threats from the Irish Republic Army (IRA).

According to the documents, on February 4, 1983, about a month before the queen visited San Francisco, a local police officer alerted federal agents of a potential threat to her. The same police officer, who frequented a pub in the city, got a phone call from a man he met in the pub who told him that he was determined to avenge the death of his daughter who was killed in Northern Ireland by a rubber bullet.

According to the police officer, the man "would try to harm Queen Elizabeth by dropping an object from the Golden Gate Bridge onto the Royal Britannia yacht while it was sailing under the bridge or would try to murder the queen while she was visiting the Yosemite national park."

After hearing about the threats, the Secret Service planned to block all the roads leading to the bridge while the yacht was passing under it. 

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, US, December 7, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS/FILE PHOTO)FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, US, December 7, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS/FILE PHOTO)

It's unclear what security measures the Secret Service took for the queen's visit to Yosemite, but the visit was made without incident.

Documents show FBI was always wary of threats to the queen

A database of 102 pages of FBI documents about Queen Elizabeth II's visits to the US was publicized this week in response to a "Freedom of Information" law request filed by NBC News. 

The documents also revealed that FBI agents regularly shared intelligence with the Secret Service and local police stations regarding the IRA and its supporters leading up to the queen's visits to the country.

The American fear of possible harm to the royal family while visiting the US was not taken lightly. In another incident in 1989, before the queen's visit to the East Coast, an internal FBI memo stated that despite a lack of intelligence reports on specific threats, "Boston and New York are being asked to prepare for any threat against Queen Elizabeth II by IRA members."



Tags Terrorism United States Queen Elizabeth FBI assassination san francisco
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

White supremacists sentenced for plan to attack US electric substations

An electrical substation.
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by