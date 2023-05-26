The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Madeleine McCann disappearance: Portuguese police find 'relevant clue' in dig

Portuguese police searched a reservoir for three days after reports that a person of interest in the case was there days after McCann went missing.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 26, 2023 18:46

Updated: MAY 26, 2023 18:48
Madeleine McCann (photo credit: FLICKR)
Madeleine McCann
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Portuguese authorities found materials that could be relevant clues to the location of Madeleine McCann during their search this week of the Arade reservoir 31 miles from where she went missing.

As the police wrapped up the search on Friday, they said that they had found "some material that will be subjected to the competent expertise," according to Sky News.

Police added that they would hand over the materials to German authorities.

"Any discovery of clothing could help the investigation."

Christian Wolters

The Portuguese authorities did not specify what kind of materials they found, but German prosecutor Christian Wolters told Sky News that "any discovery of clothing could help the investigation."

Whether or not this material helps investigators find McCann, the results can take months to come back from the labs.

Officers of Portugal's investigative Judicial Police are seen at the site of a remote reservoir where a new search for the body of Madeleine McCann is set to take place, in Silves, Portugal, in this screen grab from a video, May 22, 2023 (credit: REUTERS) Officers of Portugal's investigative Judicial Police are seen at the site of a remote reservoir where a new search for the body of Madeleine McCann is set to take place, in Silves, Portugal, in this screen grab from a video, May 22, 2023 (credit: REUTERS)

Why did police decide to do the dig?

The search in the reservoir was began this week and went on for three days after a request from German and British investigators to Portuguese police following a tip that Christian Brueckner frequented the site and visited it a few days after McCann's disappearance in 2007.

Brueckner was named a person of interest last year and is currently serving a prison sentence for raping a 72-year-old woman.

The then-three-year-old Madeleine disappeared in Portugal in May of 2007 while on holiday with her family. Her parents put the children to bed and then went out to dinner with friends in the resort, going back to check on the kids every half an hour, but one of the times a parent went to check in, they found McCann's bed empty, and she was never found.

The disappearance came back into the spotlight a few months ago when a woman going by both Julia Wendel and Julia Faustyna opened an Instagram account dedicated to her claiming that she believed she was McCann.

The announcement resulted in DNA tests in the US that definitively concluded that she was wrong.



Tags portugal investigation Missing person Madeleine McCann
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

White supremacists sentenced for plan to attack US electric substations

An electrical substation.
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by