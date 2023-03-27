The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post OMG

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Wendell's mother publicly stated that Wendell had mental health issues and asked her to stop her “lies and manipulation.” As a result, Wendell has announced her intention to pursue defamation charges

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 20:48
Madeleine McCann (photo credit: FLICKR)
Madeleine McCann
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Julia Wendell, a 21-year-old Polish woman who came to notoriety after claiming to be the missing Madeleine McCann, announced her intention to sue her mother in an interview with RadarOnline.com on Saturday.

After Wendell’s claims, her mother publicly stated that Wendell had mental health issues and asked her to stop her “lies and manipulation.” As a result, Wendell has announced her intention to pursue defamation charges.

"Whatever she said, as she's ill, she has a mental health condition, she needs to go to the hospital. So, that's the defamation and we need to figure it out … where she came from," Wendell’s private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson told RadarOnline.com.

"We have no other choices [than] to take legal action when we are making a decision to go forward in the investigation," Johannson added. "We will continue to dig into and figure it out who is she, what she's hiding, and why she's hiding," to Radaronline.com

Wendell believes she is Madeleine McCann

Wendell believes that she could be the missing child based on several similarities and suspicions. 

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011 (credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN/FILE PHOTO)FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011 (credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN/FILE PHOTO)

Firstly, Wendell alleges that she was molested by the same German molester that is suspected in McCann’s abduction 16 years ago.

Secondly, she claims that McCann and Wendell have the same eye defect and that she looks like the McCann parents,

Finally, she claims to have no memory of her childhood and alleges inconsistencies in the stories her parents have told her.

"The memories are very blurry, and when I talked about them with my parents, things didn't match up. They always tried to change the subject," Wendell said, adding that her "teacher at school said that I didn't always attend school, but my parents insist that I did.” 

As The Jerusalem Post previously reported, facial recognition software has led experts to believe that Wendell is not McCann.  

Wendell is awaiting the results of multiple DNA tests to confirm whether she is Madeleine McCann or not. It was previously reported that Wendell’s family refused to participate in a DNA test to prove her relation. 

Polish police have ruled out that Wendell could be McCann, but have not disclosed how they came to this conclusion.



Tags poland dna lawsuit Missing person Madeleine McCann
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Xi: China's proposal on Ukraine reflects unity of global views

Chinese President Xi Jinping claps after his speech as China's new Politburo Standing Committee members meet the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 25, 2017.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by