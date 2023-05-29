The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Swedish MP’s participation in Hamas-tied conference sparks uproar

The Social Democrats, who led Sweden as recently as 2021, advised its representatives not to attend the conference, but El-Haj went anyway

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MAY 29, 2023 12:09
Jamal El-Haj is a Swedish politician, trade unionist and member of the Riksdag, the national legislature. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Jamal El-Haj is a Swedish politician, trade unionist and member of the Riksdag, the national legislature.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Swedish legislator Jamal El-Haj may face consequences in his Social Democrats Party after attending a conference affiliated with Hamas.

Opposition lawmaker El-Haj participated in "The 20th European Palestinians Conference: 75 Years On...We Will Return" in Malmo on Saturday, even though the Social Democrats, Greens, and Left Party withdrew in light of the event's affiliation with Hamas.

“It is worrying that he chose to participate in the conference despite the party's advice. The group leadership in the [parliament] will summon Jamal El-Haj to discuss what happened,” the Social Democrats said, according to Aftonbladet.

Sweden's Social Democrats

The Social Democrats, who led Sweden as recently as 2021, advised its representatives not to attend the conference, but El-Haj, a member of the Riksdag Foreign Affairs Committee, went anyway.

The legislator’s participation in the event was first brought to light by Swedish academic and columnist Daniel Schatz, who tweeted about it on Sunday, demanding answers from the Social Democrats and calling on El-Haj to be forced to resign.

El-Haj can be seen embracing European Palestinians Conference chairman Amin Abu Rashid in a video of the event. Abu Rashid is known to be affiliated with Hamas – though he has called the accusation “Israeli lies” – has been photographed receiving a plaque from Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and has organized Hamas-funded flotillas from Europe to Gaza in the past, meant to challenge the IDF’s naval blockade.

Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (L) and Islamic Jihad leader Mohammed Al-Hindi (credit: REUTERS/AHMED ZAKOT) Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (L) and Islamic Jihad leader Mohammed Al-Hindi (credit: REUTERS/AHMED ZAKOT)

The London-based European Palestinians Conference includes several organizations in Europe and was founded by the Palestinian Return Center, which Israel designated as an arm of Hamas in 2010. Haniyeh has attended their annual event several times.

The Palestinian Authority, PLO, and Fatah treat the European Palestinians Conference as a Hamas organization, as well. According to MEMRI, the PLO threatened to expel anyone who attends the Malmo event, which PLO Secretary-General Hussein Al-Sheikh said was meant to sow divisions in Palestinian communities in Europe.

El-Haj denied to the Swedish newspaper Sydvenskan that the European Palestinians Conference or Abu Rashid had ties to Hamas.

Regarding the photo of Abu Rashid receiving a plaque from Haniyeh, El-Haj said that if Abu Rashid “received an award from Haniyeh, or anyone else, it does not mean that they belong to or represent the organization. I have asked Amin this question, and he confirmed that they do not represent the organization.”

“I have criticized Hamas in my articles and motions. Why would they invite someone like me?” El-Haj said.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, which advises Jews not to travel to Malmö because of antisemitism, tweeted: “Everything wrong with Sweden is encapsulated in one picture. Monstrous Hamas - a genocidal, terrorist, anti-Jewish, organization whose founding Charter invokes Protocols of Zion convenes in Malmö.“



