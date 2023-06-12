The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Gender biases not improved over past decade, UN says

The degree of improvement over time has been "disappointing," said Heriberto Tapia, research and strategic partnership adviser at UNDP and co-author of the report.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 09:25
Gender pay gap representation, 15 April 2018. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Gender pay gap representation, 15 April 2018.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Gender inequality has remained stagnant for a decade, according to research by the United Nations released on Monday, as cultural biases and pressures continue to hinder women's empowerment and leave the world unlikely to meet the UN's goal of gender parity by 2030.

Despite a surge in women's rights groups and social movements like Time's Up and MeToo in the United States, biased social norms and a broader human-development crisis heightened by COVID-19, when many women lost their income, have stalled progress on inequality.

In its latest report, the United Nations Development Programme tracked the issue through its Gender Social Norms Index, which uses data from the international research program World Values Survey (WVS).

The survey draws from data sets spanning 2010-2014 and 2017–2022 from countries and territories covering 85% of the global population.

Most men hold fundamental biases against women

The latest analysis showed that almost nine out of 10 men and women hold fundamental biases against women and that the share of people with at least one bias has barely changed over the decade. In 38 of the surveyed countries the share of people with at least one bias decreased to just 84.6% from 86.9%.

AS JUSTICE MINISTRY director-general, attending a 2016 Status of Women and Gender Equality Committee meeting in the Knesset with then-justice minister Ayelet Shaked. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)AS JUSTICE MINISTRY director-general, attending a 2016 Status of Women and Gender Equality Committee meeting in the Knesset with then-justice minister Ayelet Shaked. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The degree of improvement over time has been "disappointing," said Heriberto Tapia, research and strategic partnership adviser at UNDP and co-author of the report.

The survey also noted that nearly half of the world's people think that men make better political leaders, while 43% think men are better business executives.

"We need to change the gender biases, the social norms, but the ultimate goal is to change the power relations between women and men, between people," Aroa Santiago, gender specialist in inclusive economies at UNDP, told Reuters.

Though education has always been hailed as key for improving economic outcomes for women, the survey revealed the broken link between the education gap and income, with the average income gap at 39% even in the 57 countries where adult women are more educated than men.

More direct harm to women's well-being could be seen in views on violence, with more than one out of every four people believing it was justified for a man to beat his wife, the UNDP said.



Tags women gender equality in israel Gender Equality inequality minimum wage women's rights
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
2

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
3

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by