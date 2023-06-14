The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Zelensky seeks tougher sanctions on Russian missile components

"It is clearly cheaper, once and for all, to close off to the terrorists paths of supply of components of terror than constantly spending on ever newer missiles for air defence," Zelensky said.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 01:20
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference during a meeting of the European Political Community at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova June 1, 2023. (photo credit: VLADISLAV CULIOMZA / REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference during a meeting of the European Political Community at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova June 1, 2023.
(photo credit: VLADISLAV CULIOMZA / REUTERS)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for tougher sanctions to halt the flow of components used in Russian missiles, saying it was cheaper to stop their transfer than to improve anti-aircraft systems against their deployment.

It was the second time in a little more than a week that Zelensky had called for tightened rules to halt what Ukrainian authorities call "missile terror" against civilian targets.

Russia has denied targeting civilians since its February 2022 invasion of neighbouring Ukraine but it has frequently hit non-military buildings, the latest being a missile striking an apartment building and warehouses in Zelensky's home town of Krivyi Rih in central Ukraine, killing 11 people.

50 countries' parts discovered in Russian missile

The missile used in the assault contained about 50 components produced in other countries and that the issue had been discussed on Tuesday with diplomats in Kyiv, Zelensky said.

"Unfortunately, Russia still has the opportunity to receive critical components for the production of missiles, manufactured by companies from different countries, including partner countries," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky receives a military patch from a Ukrainian service member during his visit at a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine April 18, 2023. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky receives a military patch from a Ukrainian service member during his visit at a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine April 18, 2023. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

All Ukraine's partners have the list of companies that supply Russia with the components, he said.

"It is clearly cheaper, once and for all, to close off to the terrorists paths of supply of components of terror than constantly spending on ever newer missiles for air defence," Zelensky said.

Moscow has also accused Ukraine of cross-border shelling as Kyiv carries out counteroffensive operations. Kyiv also denies targeting civilians.



Tags Russia ukraine sanctions Zelenskyy Headline Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by