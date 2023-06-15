Eighteen dead in occupied Kherson dam flooding - Russian official

Eighteen people died in the Russian-occupied areas of Kherson from the Kakhovka dam burst, Russian-backed governor Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday morning.

Saldo said 93 people were hospitalized due to the flooding, and 627 people had to be vaccinated. Waterborne diseases have been a concern since the dam burst, due in large part to the lack of clean drinking water.

In the Russian-occupied territories, more than 7,500 people had been evacuated from the flood zone, at least 270 from Wednesday alone, said Saldo.

According to Saldo, the water level has continued to drop, already less than a meter in some areas, but those closest to the dam or Dnieper River are still inundated with as much as five meters of water.

"The situation in the Kherson region is under the close attention of the federal authorities," said Saldo. "The whole of Russia is following the development of the situation, worries about the people of Kherson and helps them."

A view shows a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Vladyslav Smilianets)

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for dam destruction

Russia and Ukraine blame one another for the destruction of the dam and have been undertaking parallel aid efforts. Ukrainian officials have said that their efforts have been restricted to the territory that they control, and don't know the situation of those in occupied territory.

On Sunday, the UK Defense Ministry assessed that South Kherson and the Crimean Peninsula would have their fresh water supplies disrupted by the flooding. The peninsula’s main source of clean water, the North Crimean Canal, was disrupted by the flooding.