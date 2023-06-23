The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US combat ship to make rare port call in Vietnam amid South China Sea tensions

The ship will arrive on Sunday afternoon and stay at Danang until June 30.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 07:50
A view of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), an aircraft carrier, during a goodwill visit in Manila, Philippines, October 14, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ)
A view of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), an aircraft carrier, during a goodwill visit in Manila, Philippines, October 14, 2022.
The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan will stop at Central Vietnam's port city of Danang on Sunday in a rare visit for a US warship to the southeast Asian nation, as tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea remain high.

The ship will arrive on Sunday afternoon and stay at Danang until June 30, local media reported the spokesperson for Vietnam's foreign affairs ministry as saying. The spokesperson did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The visit is the third time since the end of Vietnam War

The visit of the USS Ronald Reagan is only the third for a US aircraft carrier since the end of the Vietnam War.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt stopped in Vietnam in 2020 to mark 25 years since the Vietnam War ended in 1975.

U.S. Navy F-18 fighter jets are parked on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a goodwill visit in Manila, Philippines, October 14, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ) U.S. Navy F-18 fighter jets are parked on the deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a goodwill visit in Manila, Philippines, October 14, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ)

This year Washington is seeking to upgrade its formal ties with Vietnam, amid Hanoi's frequent disputes with Beijing over boundaries in the South China Sea. China claims the waters almost in their entirety, including the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam and other countries in the region.

US carriers frequently cross the energy-rich sea, which contains crucial routes for global trade. The warships are often shadowed by Chinese vessels.

On Wednesday, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong and a group of escorting vessels sailed south through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, Taiwan's defense ministry said.



Tags United States China Vietnam Sea
