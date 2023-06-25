The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
One killed, several injured in roller coaster accident in Sweden

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 15:39
People visit Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden, September 5, 2009. A fatal accident took place on the park's roller coaster Jetline on June 25, 2023, according to local media. (photo credit: Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS)
People visit Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden, September 5, 2009. A fatal accident took place on the park's roller coaster Jetline on June 25, 2023, according to local media.
(photo credit: Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS)

One person was killed and several injured in a roller coaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement park in the Swedish capital on Sunday, the TT news agency reported, citing a park spokesperson.

Public broadcaster SVT, citing eyewitnesses, said the park's Jetline roller coaster had partly derailed during a ride.

Ambulances, fire trucks and a helicopter were seen arriving at the park, and police said they were investigating.

"We are emptying the park and we've started our investigation," a police spokesperson said.

Grona Lund said in a statement the 140-year-old park was closed until further notice. A spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police officers work at the scene after a roller coaster accident took place at an amusement park, according to the police, in Stockholm, Sweden, June 25, 2023. (credit: Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency/via REUTERS) Police officers work at the scene after a roller coaster accident took place at an amusement park, according to the police, in Stockholm, Sweden, June 25, 2023. (credit: Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency/via REUTERS)

What caused the accident?

Jenny Lagerstedt, a journalist visiting the park with her family, told SVT she was nearby and heard a metallic noise and noticed the track structure was shaking at the time of the accident.

"My husband saw a roller coaster car with people in it falling to the ground," Lagerstedt said.

"My children were scared," she added.

The steel-tracked Jetline roller coaster reaches a speed of up to 90 kilometres per hour (56 mph) and a height of 30 metres (98 feet), transporting more than one million visitors each year, the amusement park says on its website.



