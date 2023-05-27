New water park opens in Ofakim after NIS 13 million investment

A new water park opened in the city of Ofakim in the western Negev on Sunday. Over 13 million shekels were invested in the establishment of the park, which is located in the municipal country club complex.

The park, first of its kind in the region, is part of the new summer complex and will include, among other things, five slides, including one with tubes, all imported from abroad (the Dutch iPlay company) - three of the slides intended for children and the rest for adults.

This park is stacked with amenities

The complex also includes a large summer pool, a toddler pool, a spacious lawn area, seating areas and a mini golf complex adjacent to the park.

The park itself covers an area of about 0,7 hectares (1,7 acres), with the length of the slides ranging from 29 meters in the small slide to 86 meters in the tube slide, and their height ranging from 6 to 8 meters.

The summer complex will be open to subscribers every day of the week, but residents of Ofakim will enjoy discounted prices. For residents coming from outside the price will more than double, which is a shame.

Ofakim sign 88 248 (credit: Ofaqim.co.il)

The prices:

Residents of Ofakim:

Children: NIS 40 for a single ticket, for adults NIS 50.

Guests:

Children: NIS 100, adults NIS 120. A card of five entries for guests (children or adults): NIS 500.

"The park was established as a result of the fact that the country club, which is a leading institution and ambassador of the city of Ofakim, made it a point to encourage and promote the culture of leisure and sports in the city, as well as continue to strengthen the value of family-friendliness with additional activities suitable for all ages," said Ofakim Country Club Manager, Eli Malka.

"The park and the countryside will be a breath of fresh air for the residents of the city and the surrounding area, who until now had to travel long distances to enjoy these types of attractions," he added.

"Our vision is that Ofakim Country Club will be a home for every person who wants to upgrade the quality of their life, health and soul, personal and family, with exclusive leisure and sports activities. The complex has for long been not only a sports complex, but an exclusive sports and leisure culture center, and I call on all residents of Ofakim and the region to come and enjoy!"