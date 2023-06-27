The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Italy vows to punish tourist who etched girlfriend's name on Colosseum

He can be seen smiling, even as the author of the video, speaking in English and using swear words, reprimands him.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 20:35
A puddle reflects the Roman Colloseum following a rain shower in Rome. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A puddle reflects the Roman Colloseum following a rain shower in Rome.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Italian authorities are looking for a tourist who scribbled graffiti on a wall of the Colosseum, with Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano calling for exemplary punishment for the so-far unidentified man.

The tourist was caught in a video, posted on social media on Saturday, scratching his and his girlfriend's name with a key on an internal wall of the ancient Roman stone amphitheater. He left the inscription "Ivan + Hayley 23."



In a statement released on Monday, Sangiuliano condemned the defacing "of one of the most famous places in the world" as "very serious, unworthy, and a sign of great incivility."

"I hope that whoever did this ... will be identified and punished according to our laws," he added.

Colosseum in Rome (credit: FSHOQ.COM)Colosseum in Rome (credit: FSHOQ.COM)

Tourist risks a 15,000 euros fine, lengthy jail time

According to the ANSA news agency, the Carabinieri police are investigating, and the man risks a fine of at least 15,000 euros ($16,415) and a jail sentence of up to five years.

Built 2,000 years ago, the Colosseum was the biggest amphitheater in the Roman empire and used to host gladiator fights, executions and animal hunts. Today, it is Italy's most popular tourist attraction.

According to ANSA, the monument has repeatedly suffered acts of vandalism, with dozens of visitors caught in recent years leaving inscriptions or trying to steal stone fragments from the monument



