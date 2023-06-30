The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
‘Pakistan could be heading to dark ages,’ Imran Khan tells the Media Line

In an exclusive interview, ex-Pakistan PM discusses assassination attempts, military meddling, democracy’s demise, ‘muzzled media,’ and his role from the Afghanistan withdrawal to Russia

By FELICE FRIEDSON
Published: JUNE 30, 2023 05:36
Security officers escort Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023. (photo credit: AKHTAR SOOMRO / REUTERS)
Security officers escort Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023.
(photo credit: AKHTAR SOOMRO / REUTERS)

Born in 1952 to a wealthy Pashtun family in Lahore, Pakistan, Imran Khan had access to quality education and a nurturing environment for his cricket passion. A gifted athlete, Khan played his first Test match for Pakistan at 18, marking the beginning of an illustrious two-decade career. His charisma and leadership led Pakistan to their 1992 Cricket World Cup victory, winning not only the trophy but also the hearts of millions. 

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

After retiring from cricket, he channeled his leadership and fame into the realm of politics,founding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in 1996. His ambitious vision for a corruption-free Pakistan, where justice would be swift and the state would provide welfare for its citizens, resonated with the masses. Khan’s perseverance paid off in the 2018 general elections when PTI emerged victorious, catapulting him to the position of Pakistan’s 22nd prime minister. In office, he spearheaded several reforms in health care, championed poverty alleviation, and took significant strides toward regional peace.

Removed from office through a no-confidence motion in April 2022, Khan was hit by numerous challenges. He faced charges under anti-terror laws for accusing the police and judiciary of detaining and torturing an aide and was later disqualified from holding office for the current term of the National Assembly. After surviving an assassination attempt in November 2022, he was arrested on corruption charges by paramilitary troops on May 9, 2023, sparking nationwide protests and the subsequent arrests of thousands of his supporters.

Following the tumult, many PTI members abandoned Khan and formed a rival party. However, the Supreme Court declared Khan’s arrest illegal, and on May 12, the Islamabad High Court ordered his immediate release.

Supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan gather, as they guard the entrance of Khan's house, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. (credit: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters) Supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan gather, as they guard the entrance of Khan's house, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. (credit: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

In the aftermath of these events, Khan's PTI party has significantly weakened, jeopardizing his attempts to regain power in the forthcoming general elections, slated for October of this year. Khan not only faces a dwindling political landscape but also the threat of a military trial. The government accuses him of orchestrating the protests, including attacks on the country’s military establishment. The possibility of his imminent arrest, on charges of corruption and inciting violence against the state, is high, and his prospects of running in the upcoming elections are increasingly uncertain.

Imran Khan speaks extensively and candidly from his office in Lahore, seated in what has become a familiar setting on YouTube, one of his only means of communications to the outside world.

Dressed in his signature traditional shalwar kameez outfit, the former prime minister chats with President of The Media Line Felice Friedson and Mideast Bureau Chief Mohammad Al-Kassim.



