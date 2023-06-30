Thai woman indicted for allegedly killing 14 people

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, who was arrested by Thai police in April, has had an indictment filed against her for the murder of 14 people.

The 36-year-old is facing around 80 charges including first-degree murder, poisoning and forgery according to Maariv.

According to the indictment, Rangsiwuthaporn injected cyanide into the food and drink of the victims in eight different districts of the country between 2015 and 2023.

She is suspected of killing the victims due to financial disputes in which she had borrowed large sums of money to fund her online-gambling addiction.

Police said Sararat knew all of the victims and she may have been motivated by financial reasons. According to some estimates she defrauded her victims of around 140,000 dollars.

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, a suspect in over a dozen murders, is escorted by police officers at a police station in Bangkok (credit: REUTERS)

Many of the victims who died after having lunch, eating or drinking, with her. She is accused of using cyanide to poison her victims. Cyanide is still detectable in bodies for several months after death, however several of the victims were cremated in accordance with Buddhist tradition, complicating investigations.

Rangsiwuthaporn who was pregnant at the time of her arrest had a natural miscarriage this week.

Thai police chief deputy arrested

Her ex-husband, Witoon Rangsiwuthaporn who was until recently a police Lt. Colonel in the province of Ratchaburi where one of the victims was found, was also arrested on suspicion of covering up the murders. He is also facing charges of fraud and embezzlement related to the alleged murders, according to CNN.

Local police added that this is the deadliest series of murders in the country's history, and that "Thailand has had serial killers in the past, but they did not reach such a high death toll, even Jack the Ripper did not kill so many people."