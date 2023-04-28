The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Thailand widens investigation into woman suspected of killing 13 with cyanide

One woman had survived Sararat's poisoning attempt and is now being questioned.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 28, 2023 11:40
Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, a suspect in over a dozen murders, is escorted by police officers at a police station in Bangkok (photo credit: REUTERS)
Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, a suspect in over a dozen murders, is escorted by police officers at a police station in Bangkok
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Thai police have arrested a woman suspected of killing 13 people using pills laced with cyanide, saying they will widen a probe into a series of deaths that have gripped the nation.

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, 36, was charged with premeditated murder of one victim, while the other deaths were still under investigation, police said. She has denied wrongdoing.

"This case is a premeditated murder," national police chief Damrongsak Kittipraphat said on Thursday, referring to a victim with whom Sararat had been travelling, whose family had raised suspicions with authorities.

Witnesses coming forward

Families of other people who had died and had links to Sararat have also since come forward, suggesting those deaths were also suspicious, according to local media. Sararat was taken into custody on Wednesday,

"We have evidence to link her to the (cyanide)," police colonel Anek Thaosuparp said separately, adding that she may have had access to the substance through a store run by her older sister.

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, a suspect in over a dozen murders, is escorted by police officers at a police station in Bangkok (credit: REUTERS) Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, a suspect in over a dozen murders, is escorted by police officers at a police station in Bangkok (credit: REUTERS)

Police said those who had died were known to Sararat and her motive may have been financial, according to broadcaster ThaiPBS.

They added one woman had survived Sararat's poisoning attempt and was now being questioned.



Tags Thailand police murder poison
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
4

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by