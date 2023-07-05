Liberian president receives Friends of Zion Award

Liberian President George Weah received the Friends of Zion award Wednesday afternoon at the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem.

Weah, who received the award given to world leaders who “have gone above and beyond” for the state of Israel, has met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen during his visit to Israel this week.

During his meetings, discussions were held about the intention of Liberia to open a trade office that will become an embassy in Jerusalem. Weah spokesman Isaac Solo Kegbeh told The Jerusalem Post Wednesday that the government is moving toward establishing the embassy.

“We have directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to work out all the necessary mechanisms so that we can have an ambassador,” Kegbeh said. He added that it will not happen “tomorrow, or today,” but in the “shortest possible time.”

Opening the Jerusalem embassy is a “means of protocol, a way of realizing the relationship that exists between the two countries and to get quick access to a lot of things,” Kegbeh added.

Kegbeh also said that the president will “talk to some of his friends” in the region to encourage them to establish embassies in Jerusalem, which would be a “good thing to do.”

Israeli and Liberian presidents greet one another, July 4 2023 (credit: Amos Ben Gershom/ L.A.M)

He noted that many West African nations stand to benefit from increased cooperation, highlighting how Israel’s technological investment into Liberia has added value to its cash crop production.

A long history of friendship between Liberia and Israel

Israeli Ambassador to Liberia, Ghana, and Sierra-Leone, who attended the event, declined to comment about a possible Liberian embassy in Jerusalem, but said that relations between Liberia and Israel are “very good, very close.”

The Friends of Zion award is “just another way of saying thank you to Liberia for a lot of help that we received from it.”

In accepting the award, Weah said, “The friendship between Israel and Liberia is not confined to mere words. I am deeply honored to be recognized alongside other world leaders and diplomats who have voiced unwavering support for the State of Israel and solidarity with the Jewish people today.”

Cohen presented Weah with the award, and spoke on the historic ties between the two nations.

“Liberia was one of the two states in Africa to support the establishment of Israel in 1947,” he said. “We will never forget that support, not just in 1947 but also these days in the United Nations and African Union.”

Cohen’s address was followed by a pre-recorded message from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who spoke on the history of strong Jewish-Christian relations.