The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Liberian president receives Friends of Zion Award

In accepting the award, Weah said, “The friendship between Israel and Liberia is not confined to mere words. I am deeply honored to be recognized alongside other world leaders and diplomats..."

By BEN RAAB, EVA ROYTBURG
Published: JULY 5, 2023 16:15
Israeli and Liberian Presidents discuss embassy move, July 4 2023 (photo credit: Amos Ben Gershom/ L.A.M)
Israeli and Liberian Presidents discuss embassy move, July 4 2023
(photo credit: Amos Ben Gershom/ L.A.M)

Liberian President George Weah received the Friends of Zion award Wednesday afternoon at the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem.

Weah, who received the award given to world leaders who “have gone above and beyond” for the state of Israel, has met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen during his visit to Israel this week. 

During his meetings, discussions were held about the intention of Liberia to open a trade office that will become an embassy in Jerusalem.  Weah spokesman Isaac Solo Kegbeh told The Jerusalem Post Wednesday that the government is moving toward establishing the embassy. 

“We have directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to work out all the necessary mechanisms so that we can have an ambassador,” Kegbeh said. He added that it will not happen “tomorrow, or today,” but in the “shortest possible time.” 

Opening the Jerusalem embassy is a “means of protocol, a way of realizing the relationship that exists between the two countries and to get quick access to a lot of things,” Kegbeh added. 

Kegbeh also said that the president will “talk to some of his friends” in the region to encourage them to establish embassies in Jerusalem, which would be a “good thing to do.”

Israeli and Liberian presidents greet one another, July 4 2023 (credit: Amos Ben Gershom/ L.A.M) Israeli and Liberian presidents greet one another, July 4 2023 (credit: Amos Ben Gershom/ L.A.M)

He noted that many West African nations stand to benefit from increased cooperation, highlighting how Israel’s technological investment into Liberia has added value to its cash crop production.

A long history of friendship between Liberia and Israel 

Israeli Ambassador to Liberia, Ghana, and Sierra-Leone, who attended the event, declined to comment about a possible Liberian embassy in Jerusalem, but said that relations between Liberia and Israel are “very good, very close.”

The Friends of Zion award is “just another way of saying thank you to Liberia for a lot of help that we received from it.” 

In accepting the award, Weah said, “The friendship between Israel and Liberia is not confined to mere words. I am deeply honored to be recognized alongside other world leaders and diplomats who have voiced unwavering support for the State of Israel and solidarity with the Jewish people today.”

Cohen presented Weah with the award, and spoke on the historic ties between the two nations. 

“Liberia was one of the two states in Africa to support the establishment of Israel in 1947,” he said. “We will never forget that support, not just in 1947 but also these days in the United Nations and African Union.”

Cohen’s address was followed by a pre-recorded message from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who spoke on the history of strong Jewish-Christian relations. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by