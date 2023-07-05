The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
'Stoneos' cannabis cookies look too much like Oreos, says US FTC

The letters were sent by the FTC and FDA over concern that children may want to try them, including products that could easily be mistaken for Doritos chips and Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 5, 2023 21:09
(photo credit: ALY SONG/REUTERS)
Six companies that make snacks with the active ingredient of cannabis have been sent cease and desist letters because the packaging looks too much like foods that kids love, including "Stoneos" that mimic Oreo cookies, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Wednesday.

The letters were sent by the FTC and Food and Drug Administration over concern that children may want to try them, the FTC said, including products that could easily be mistaken for Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, and Nerds and other candies.

The products included "Double Stuf Stoneo" marked as made by "Dabisco," and "Jolly Rancher Gummies Sours" as well as a "Cheetos Crunchy XXTRA Flamin' Hot." All are marked as containing THC - the ingredient in marijuana that produces a high - in a lower corner of the package.

A man inspects the leaf of a cannabis plant at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel. (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS) A man inspects the leaf of a cannabis plant at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel. (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)

Reports of children or adults who experienced adverse effects to a THC consumable

The letter said the FDA received more than 125 reports of children or adults who experienced adverse effects to a THC consumable from Jan. 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022. "Ten of the reports specifically mention the edible product to be a copycat of popular foods," the letter said.

"You must immediately cease marketing edible Delta-8 THC products that imitate conventional foods using advertising or packaging that is likely to be appealing to young children," the letter said.

The letters were sent to Delta Munchies LLC, Exclusive Hemp Farms; North Carolina Hemp Exchange LLC, which makes the Stoneos; Dr. Smoke LLC, Nikte's Wholesale LLC, which makes "Medicated Jolly Rancher Gummies Sour," and The Haunted Vapor Room.

A person who signed an email "Dr. Smoke" said the company did not make the products in question, and that they were pulling them from the store.

The other five companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



